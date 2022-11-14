Basketball

NBA: LeBron James could return to Lakers’ lineup later this week

Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers’ next game isn’t until Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

AP
LOS ANGELES 14 November, 2022 12:00 IST
LOS ANGELES 14 November, 2022 12:00 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds a ball on the sideline during the first half of NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds a ball on the sideline during the first half of NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers’ next game isn’t until Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury.

James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers.

Also Read
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers’ win

Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers’ next game isn’t until Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

“I think him being out is just as much precautionary. We’re only 12 games into the season. There’s 70 games left to be played here,” Ham said. “We have a favorable schedule where he can sit. We feel good about that, knowing he’s had these days to not put any pressure on it, but strengthen it and treat it to the point where he’s able to get back out there.”

An MRI exam on James revealed no tears in his adductor muscle. James said after the Clippers’ game that the injury wasn’t as significant as his groin strain on Christmas 2018 during his first season with the Lakers. That injury sidelined him for a month.

James is the Lakers’ leading scorer with 24.9 points per game despite persistent pain in his left foot that forced him to miss Los Angeles’ loss to Utah on Monday. James is also contributing 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in his 20th NBA season.

Despite James’ strong play, the Lakers have the NBA’s fourth-worst record at 3-10.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us