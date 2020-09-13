Basketball

NBA: Lebron James leads Lakers to Western Conference Finals

It's the Lakers first trip to the Western Conference finals in 10 years. It will meet the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

13 September, 2020 18:44 IST
