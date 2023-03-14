Basketball

Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $25,000 for tussle with Hawks star Trae Young

Both players were handed a technical foul and ejected for the incident, which took place in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 134-125 victory in Atlanta.

Reuters
14 March, 2023 10:11 IST
Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks get into an altercation.

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks get into an altercation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The NBA slapped reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart on Monday with a $25,000 fine for an on-court altercation.

The Boston Celtics player was ejected from a game on Saturday when he got into a tussle with Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young. The league said in a news release that Smart initiated the altercation and pulled “Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to the floor.”

Point guard Smart was instrumental in the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals last season and is averaging 11.4 points and 6.5 assists in 51 games this season.

