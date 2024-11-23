 />
NBA urges increased vigilance regarding home security for players following break-ins

The NBA memo said the theft rings “are primarily focused on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewellery, watches, and luxury bags.”

Published : Nov 23, 2024 10:44 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AP
The memo from the NBA comes after burglaries at houses of high-profile stars such as Minnesota Timberwolves’ guard Mike Conley Jr. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
The memo from the NBA comes after burglaries at houses of high-profile stars such as Minnesota Timberwolves’ guard Mike Conley Jr. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The NBA is urging its players to take additional precautions to secure their homes following reports of recent high-profile burglaries of dwellings owned by Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. and Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In a memo the NBA sent to its team officials, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league revealed that the FBI has connected some burglaries to “transnational South American Theft Groups” that are “reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices.”

Conley’s home was broken into on September 15 when he was at a Minnesota Vikings game and jewellery was taken, officials told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Portis said his home was broken into on November 2 and has offered a USD 40,000 reward for information related to the incident.

The homes of Mahomes and Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, according to law enforcement reports, and the NFL issued a similar warning memo to its teams this week.

ALSO READ: NBA roundup: Magic steps up late to win against Lakers; Jazz loses to Spurs

The NBA memo, relaying information from the FBI, said the theft rings “are primarily focused on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewellery, watches, and luxury bags.”

The NBA, which has also been giving guidance to team security personnel, recommended that players install updated alarm systems with cameras and utilize them whenever leaving home, keep valuables in locked and secured safes, remove online real estate listings that may show interior photos of a home, “utilize protective guard services” during extended trips from the home and even suggested having dogs assist with home protection.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing,” Mahomes recently said. “But, obviously, something you don’t want to happen to anybody, but obviously yourself.”

One of the break-ins involving the Chiefs players happened on a game day — October 7 — and Portis was also playing a game when his home was robbed.

“They took most of my prized possessions,” Portis said.

