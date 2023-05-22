NBA: Milwaukee Bucks narrows search for coach to three finalists, as per report

The Milwaukee Bucks has narrowed its coaching search to three finalists -- Nick Nurse, Kenny Atkinson and Adrian Griffin -- ESPN reported Monday.

The trio will be engaged with Bucks’ leadership this week, per the report. Nurse, however, is also in the mix in the Philadelphia and Phoenix coaching searches.

The Bucks are replacing Mike Budenholzer, who was fired earlier this month after five seasons and an NBA championship.

Nurse, 55, also parted ways with Toronto after five seasons and the 2019 NBA title.

Atkinson, 55, has been an assistant coach in Golden State the past two seasons. He left the Charlotte Hornets at the altar last year after agreeing to become their new coach but then changing his mind. He went 118-190 in four seasons as the Brooklyn Nets’ head coach from 2016-20.

Griffin, 48, has never been an NBA head coach and was an assistant to Nurse in Toronto.

Other candidates for the post were Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Portland’s Scott Brooks, Miami’s Chris Quinn, Phoenix’s Kevin Young and former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego. The Bucks also reportedly interviewed Kelvin Sampson and Washington Wizards assistant Joseph Blair.

Budenholzer, 53, was 271-120 in Milwaukee, making the playoffs every year and winning the title in 2021.