NBA stats: Who has the most assists in regular season?

NBA: Here is the list of players who provided the most assists during 2022/23 the regular season.

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 04:30 IST
James Harden in action for Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden in action for Philadelphia 76ers. | Photo Credit: AFP

The NBA regular season concluded on April 9 and six teams from each conference made it to the Playoffs, which are set to begin from April 15.

Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans from the Western Conference, and the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Atalanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors from the Eastern Conference will compete in the Play-In Tournament.

Ahead of the post season, here are the players who provided the most assists during the gruelling, nearly six-month long regular season.

PlayerTeamGames StartedAssists Per GamePPGFG%
James HardenPhiladelphia 76ers5810.72144.1
Tyrese HaliburtonIndiana Pacers5610.420.749.0
Trae YoungAtalanta Hawks7310.226.242.9
Nikola JokicDenver Nuggets699.824.563.2
Chris PaulPhoenix Suns598.913.944.0

