Basketball

NBA: Hawks begin formal discussions with Quin Snyder - report

The Hawks held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Snyder, who is out of the country, per the report. They’re working on arrangements to bring Snyder in for an in-person interview soon.

Reuters
23 February, 2023 23:39 IST
23 February, 2023 23:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: Quin Snyder.

FILE PHOTO: Quin Snyder. | Photo Credit: AP

The Hawks held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Snyder, who is out of the country, per the report. They’re working on arrangements to bring Snyder in for an in-person interview soon.

The Atlanta Hawks has begun formal discussions with former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder to make him its next head coach, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The Hawks fired Nate McMillan on Tuesday. Joe Prunty was installed as the interim head coach.

The Hawks held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Snyder, who is out of the country, per the report. They’re working on arrangements to bring Snyder in for an in-person interview soon.

Also Read
NBA: Atlanta Hawks fires McMillan, names assistant Prunty as interim coach

During a virtual interview with reporters, also on Wednesday, Hawks general manager Landry Fields mentioned Snyder by name, acknowledging other candidates as well.

“I feel comfortable mentioning his name, but there are other candidates I don’t want to mention because they are a part of other teams,” Fields said.

Other candidates for the job reportedly include Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee assistant Charles Lee, Sacramento assistant Jordi Fernandez, San Antonio assistant Mitch Johnson and G League coach Miles Simon.

In addition, The Stein Line reported on Wednesday night that former Boston head coach Ime Udoka is also a candidate.

Snyder, 56, finished 372-264 in eight seasons leading the Jazz from 2014-22. Snyder walked away from the Jazz in June with the second-most wins in franchise history (Jerry Sloan 1,127). He led the Jazz to the playoffs in his final six seasons, finishing with a 21-30 postseason mark.

Snyder also was the head coach at Missouri, going 126-91 in seven seasons, leading the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament four times.

McMillan, 58, had been the Hawks’ coach since taking over after Lloyd Pierce’s firing during the 2020-21 season. He led fifth-seeded Atlanta to the Eastern Conference finals that season and was given a four-year contract.

McMillan posted a 99-80 record as Atlanta’s head coach over parts of three seasons. He owns a 760-668 mark as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics (2000-05), Portland Trail Blazers (2005-12), Indiana Pacers (2016-20) and Hawks.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us