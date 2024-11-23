 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games

Embiid was ruled out prior to Friday’s game against the Nets due to what the team described as left knee injury maintenance.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 10:58 IST , PHILADELPHIA - 3 MINS READ

AP
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid falls to the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid falls to the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid falls to the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies. | Photo Credit: AP

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee and will miss a second consecutive game on Sunday, the team said.

The Sixers issued a statement on the condition of the 2023 NBA MVP at halftime of Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets, saying the decision to sideline Embiid was made along with the team’s medical staff. Embiid was ruled out prior to Friday’s game against the Nets due to what the team described as left knee injury maintenance. The Sixers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

“Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee,” the team’s statement said. “In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will also miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatments and further updates on his status will be provided early next week.”

Embiid was originally listed as questionable in injury reports coming into the game and declared a game-time decision during coach Nick Nurse’s pregame media session. But, Embiid never participated in warmups and was declared out 30 minutes before tip-off.

“It’s kind of something that we knew that we were going to be dealing with going into the season,” Nurse after the team’s 113-98 win over the Nets. “They do what they can do to remove that swelling, but it just didn’t feel good enough to go.

“We were pretty well aware not too much longer after (the pregame press conference) that he wasn’t going to be able to go tonight and they looked at it again during the game or halftime or whatever and decided they need to treat it this weekend and go from there.”

READ | NBA urges increased vigilance regarding home security for players following break-ins

Embiid was not in the locker room when reporters entered after the game Friday night.

Embiid played Wednesday night in Memphis, scoring a season-high 35 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 117-111 loss that dropped the Sixers to 2-12. At times against the Grizzlies, Embiid appeared to be limping and hobbled with a knee injury, but remained in the game as Philadelphia battled back into contention in the fourth quarter.

Embiid joined Paul George on the sidelines Friday night. George suffered a left knee bone bruise in Wednesday’s game and will be out until next week, at the earliest. The third part of the Sixers’ projected “Big Three” — guard Tyrese Maxey — returned against Memphis after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. Embiid, Maxey and George have played together in just one game this season.

Embiid missed Philadelphia’s first 10 games due to knee management and a three-game suspension and has been sidelined for 11 of 15 games this season.

The 30-year-old Embiid was limited to 39 games last season, mostly because of knee surgery after tearing the meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against Golden State.

Embiid, who helped the U.S. win gold in the Paris Olympics, signed a $193 million contract ahead of training camp and skipped the entire preseason.

Related stories

Related Topics

Joel Embiid /

NBA /

Philadelphia 76ers /

Paul George

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS 104; Bumrah picks five; Jaiswal, Rahul open
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games
    AP
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA urges increased vigilance regarding home security for players following break-ins
    AP
  5. If we’re 10th at Christmas I’ll be under scrutiny, says Tottenham boss Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games
    AP
  2. NBA urges increased vigilance regarding home security for players following break-ins
    AP
  3. FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers: India’s qualification chances drop after loss to lower-ranked Qatar
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  4. NBA roundup: Magic steps up late to win against Lakers; Jazz loses to Spurs
    Reuters
  5. NBA: Mavs star Luka Doncic wrist sprain to keep him out for three games, will be re-evaluated in a week
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS 104; Bumrah picks five; Jaiswal, Rahul open
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA: 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games
    AP
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA urges increased vigilance regarding home security for players following break-ins
    AP
  5. If we’re 10th at Christmas I’ll be under scrutiny, says Tottenham boss Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment