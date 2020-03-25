Penguin named after Zion Williamson is the news we need

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is likely to garner a lot of honours in his career, but none will be quite like the one bestowed upon him by the Audubon Nature Institute.

The organisation, which runs a zoo and aquarium in Louisiana, named a penguin after Williamson following the teenager's generous vow to cover the salaries of all Smoothie King Center staff over the next 30 days.

Williamson's pledge came after the NBA season was called to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft alleviating some of the financial pressure on staff at the Pelicans' home court.

We are so egg-cited to welcome Zion, the newest addition of the African penguin colony born on February 17, 2020 to parents Hubig (mother) and Ocio (father)!



In light of that act of kindness, there is now a penguin called Zion who might one day meet the real deal, with the Audubon Nature Institute inviting the basketball prodigy, and his younger brother Noah, to come and see the critter.

"Hey @Zionwilliamson and @PelicansNBA, meet Zion! During these challenging times, you've embraced the community with a truly remarkable act of generosity," a tweet read.

"Let us know when you want to take your little brother and meet your namesake!"