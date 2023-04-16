Basketball

NBA Playoffs LIVE Streaming Info, April 17: When and where to watch Lakers vs Grizzlies and other games?

NBA Playoffs: Live streaming info for playoffs games scheduled to be played on April 17.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 19:28 IST
Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs first round.

The NBA Playoffs are underway with the opening games of the first-round being played between teams in Eastern and Western Conference.

Here is are games scheduled to take place on April 17 (April 16 in the US):

  • ⦿ Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers - 12:30 AM IST
  • ⦿ Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - 03:00 AM IST
  • ⦿ Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers - 05:30 AM IST
  • ⦿ Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 08:00 AM IST

Where will the NBA Playoffs games be telecast on TV?

The Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be telecast in India on Sports18.

Where to live stream the NBA Playoffs games?

The live stream of the NBA Playoffs games will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.

The Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game can also be live streamed on JioCinema app.

