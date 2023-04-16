NBA Playoffs LIVE Streaming Info, April 17: When and where to watch Lakers vs Grizzlies and other games?

The NBA Playoffs are underway with the opening games of the first-round being played between teams in Eastern and Western Conference.

Here is are games scheduled to take place on April 17 (April 16 in the US):

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers - 05:30 AM IST ⦿ Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 08:00 AM IST

Where will the NBA Playoffs games be telecast on TV?

The Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be telecast in India on Sports18.

Where to live stream the NBA Playoffs games?

The live stream of the NBA Playoffs games will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.

The Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers game can also be live streamed on JioCinema app.