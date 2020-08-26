More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA roundup: Clippers thumps Mavs for series lead, Nuggets pips Jazz Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers, which set a franchise record for points in a playoff game. AP 26 August, 2020 14:10 IST Los Angeles Los Angeles can clinch the series on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES AP 26 August, 2020 14:10 IST Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 32 and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.Montrezl Harrell added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, which set a franchise record for points in a playoff game. Los Angeles can clinch the series on Thursday.Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who hit a game-winner at the buzzer in Game four to cap off a 43-point triple-double, was held to 22 points on 6-for-17 shooting. A prolific scoring performance with a franchise record 154 points in our game five win. @honey Highlights from Orlando. pic.twitter.com/jg1SQkAP5f— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 26, 2020 Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis sat out with right knee soreness. It was the second straight game the 7-foot-3 Latvian missed.Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter of the testy game, which included six techincals and a flagrant-1 foul.-NUGGETS beats JAZZ 117-107-Jamal Murray scored 33 of his 42 points in a second half where he played every minute and Denver Nuggets beat Utah Jazz to avoid elimination.The Nuggets traisl the sixth-seeded Jazz 3-2 with Game six on Thursday.Murray was unstoppable down the stretch in nearly matching his 50-point effort in Game four. He hit 17 of 26 shots and had eight assists, including a pass to Nikola Jokic for a three-pointer with 23.6 seconds remaining that sealed the win. | @BeMore27 Jamal couldn't be stopped (yet again) tonight! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/CtCIVfoLXh— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 26, 2020 Jokic scored 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter.Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points for Utah while wearing a pair of bright, multicolored shoes. The sharpshooter is averaging 37.6 points over the five games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos