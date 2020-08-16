More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA playoffs: Schedule, teams, results, venues, timings in IST Here's the schedule of the first round playoffs of the 2019-20 NBA season with timings in IST. The NBA restart will take place across two venues in Orlando, Florida. Team Sportstar 16 August, 2020 23:39 IST Representative image: LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are the top seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 16 August, 2020 23:39 IST After a fortnight of non-stop games to close out the regular season post the coronavirus-induced break, the 16 teams for the first round of 2019-20 NBA playoffs is set to begin from August 17. The Western conference's third-seed Denver Nuggets will take on sixth-seed Utah Jazz to begin the playoffs on Monday. There will be no home-court advantage in the playoffs with all the matches being played across two venues at the ESPN Wide World of Sport (WWOS) in Orlando, Florida.Playoffs bracketWestern ConferenceEastern Conference#1 LA Lakers vs #8 Portland Trail Blazers #1 Milwaukee Bucks vs #8 Orlando Magic#2 LA Clippers vs #7 Dallas Mavericks#2 Toronto Raptors vs #7 Brooklyn Nets#3 Denver Nuggets vs #6 Utah Jazz#3 Boston Celtics vs #6 Philadelphia 76ers#4 Houston Rockets vs #5 Oklahoma City Thunder#4 Indiana Pacers vs #5 Miami Heat READ | NBA season restarts on July 30 - All you need to know Find below the entire fixtures list of the NBA first round playoffs with timings in Indian Standard Time (IST). Western Conference - #1 LA Lakers vs #8 Portland Trail BlazersDATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)August 19, WednesdayPortland Trail Blazers -LA LakersAdventHealth Arena6.30 AMAugust 21, Friday Portland Trail Blazers -LA Lakers AdventHealth Arena 6:30 AMAugust 23, SundayLA Lakers -Portland Trail Blazers AdventHealth Arena 6 AMAugust 25, TuesdayLA Lakers -Portland Trail BlazersAdventHealth Arena6:30 AMAugust 26, WednesdayPortland Trail Blazers -LA Lakers TBD TBDAugust 28, FridayLA Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD August 30, SundayPortland -LA Lakers TBD TBD Western Conference - #2 LA Clippers vs #7 Dallas MavericksDATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)August 18, TuesdayDallas Mavericks -LA Clippers AdventHealth Arena6.30 AMAugust 20, ThursdayDallas Mavericks -LA Clippers AdventHealth Arena 6:30 AMAugust 22, SaturdayLA Clippers -Dallas Mavericks AdventHealth Arena 6.30 AMAugust 24, MondayLA Clippers -Dallas Mavericks AdventHealth Arena1:00 AMAugust 25, TuesdayDallas Mavericks -LA Clippers TBD TBDAugust 27, ThursdayLA Clippers -Dallas Mavericks TBD TBD August 29, SaturdayDallas Mavericks-LA Clippers TBD TBD Western Conference - #3 Denver Nuggets vs #6 Utah JazzDATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)August 17, MondayUtah Jazz -Denver Nuggets The Field House11 PMAugust 20, ThursdayUtah Jazz -Denver Nuggets AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AMAugust 22, SaturdayDenver Nuggets -Utah Jazz AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AMAugust 24, MondayDenver Nuggets -Utah Jazz AdventHealth Arena6:30 AMAugust 25, TuesdayUtah Jazz -Denver Nuggets TBD TBDAugust 27, ThursdayDenver Nuggets -Utah Jazz TBD TBD August 29, SaturdayUtah Jazz -Denver Nuggets TBD TBD Western Conference - #4 Houston Rockets vs #5 Oklahoma City ThunderDATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)August 19, WednesdayOklahoma City Thunder -Houston Rockets The Field House4:00 AMAugust 21, FridayOklahoma City Thunder -Houston Rockets AdventHealth Arena 1 AMAugust 23, SundayHouston Rockets -Oklahoma City Thunder The Field House 4:30 AMAugust 25, TuesdayHouston Rockets -Oklahoma City Thunder AdventHealth Arena1:30 AMAugust 26, WednesdayOklahoma City Thunder -Houston Rockets TBD TBDAugust 28, FridayHouston Rockets -Oklahoma City Thunder TBD TBD August 30, SundayOklahoma City Thunder -Houston Rockets TBD TBD Eastern Conference - #1 Milwaukee Bucks vs #8 Orlando MagicDATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)August 18, TuesdayOrlando Magic -Milwaukee Bucks The Field House11 PMAugust 21, Friday Orlando Magic -Milwaukee Bucks The Field House 4:30 AMAugust 22, SaturdayMilwaukee Bucks -Orlando Magic The Field House 10.30 PMAugust 24, MondayMilwaukee Bucks -Orlando Magic The Field House 11 PMAugust 26, WednesdayOrlando Magic -Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBDAugust 28, FridayMilwaukee Bucks -Orlando Magic TBD TBD August 30, SundayOrlando Magic -Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBD Eastern Conference - #2 Toronto Raptors vs #7 Brooklyn NetsDATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)August 18, TuesdayBrooklyn Nets-Toronto Raptors AdventHealth Arena1.30 AMAugust 19, WednesdayBrooklyn Nets -Toronto Raptors The Field House 11 PMAugust 21, FridayToronto Raptors -Brooklyn Nets The Field House 11 PMAugust 24, MondayToronto Raptors -Brooklyn Nets The Field House 4 AMAugust 25, TuesdayBrooklyn Nets -Toronto Raptors TBD TBDAugust 27, ThursdayToronto Raptors -Brooklyn Nets TBD TBD August 29, SaturdayBrooklyn Nets -Toronto Raptors TBD TBD Eastern Conference - #3 Boston Celtics vs #6 Philadelphia 76ersDATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)August 18, TuesdayPhiladelphia 76ers -Boston Celtics The Field House4 AMAugust 20, ThursdayPhiladelphia 76ers -Boston Celtics The Field House 4 AMAugust 22, SaturdayBoston Celtics -Philadelphia 76ers The Field House 4 AMAugust 23, SundayBoston Celtics -Philadelphia 76ers The Field House 10:30 PMAugust 25, TuesdayPhiladelphia 76ers -Boston Celtics TBD TBDAugust 27, ThursdayBoston Celtics -Philadelphia 76ers TBD TBD August 29, SaturdayPhiladelphia 76ers -Boston Celtics TBD TBD Eastern Conference - #4 Indiana Pacers vs #5 Miami HeatDATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)August 19, WednesdayMiami Heat -Indiana Pacers AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AMAugust 20, ThursdayMiami Heat -Indiana Pacers The Field House10.30 PMAugust 23, SundayIndiana Pacers -Miami Heat AdventHealth Arena 1 AMAugust 25, TuesdayIndiana Pacers -Miami Heat The Field House4 AMAugust 26, WednesdayMiami Heat -Indiana Pacers TBD TBDAugust 28, FridayIndiana Pacers -Miami Heat TBD TBD August 30, SundayMiami Heat -Indiana Pacers TBD TBD Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. 