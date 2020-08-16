NBA playoffs: Schedule, teams, results, venues, timings in IST

After a fortnight of non-stop games to close out the regular season post the coronavirus-induced break, the 16 teams for the first round of 2019-20 NBA playoffs is set to begin from August 17.

The Western conference's third-seed Denver Nuggets will take on sixth-seed Utah Jazz to begin the playoffs on Monday. There will be no home-court advantage in the playoffs with all the matches being played across two venues at the ESPN Wide World of Sport (WWOS) in Orlando, Florida.

Playoffs bracket

Western Conference Eastern Conference #1 LA Lakers vs #8 Portland Trail Blazers #1 Milwaukee Bucks vs #8 Orlando Magic #2 LA Clippers vs #7 Dallas Mavericks #2 Toronto Raptors vs #7 Brooklyn Nets #3 Denver Nuggets vs #6 Utah Jazz #3 Boston Celtics vs #6 Philadelphia 76ers #4 Houston Rockets vs #5 Oklahoma City Thunder #4 Indiana Pacers vs #5 Miami Heat

Find below the entire fixtures list of the NBA first round playoffs with timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Western Conference - #1 LA Lakers vs #8 Portland Trail Blazers

DATE & DAY AWAY RESULT HOME VENUE TIMING (IST) August 19, Wednesday Portland Trail Blazers - LA Lakers AdventHealth Arena 6.30 AM August 21, Friday Portland Trail Blazers - LA Lakers AdventHealth Arena 6:30 AM August 23, Sunday LA Lakers - Portland Trail Blazers AdventHealth Arena 6 AM August 25, Tuesday LA Lakers - Portland Trail Blazers AdventHealth Arena 6:30 AM August 26, Wednesday Portland Trail Blazers - LA Lakers TBD TBD August 28, Friday LA Lakers - Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD August 30, Sunday Portland - LA Lakers TBD TBD

Western Conference - #2 LA Clippers vs #7 Dallas Mavericks

DATE & DAY AWAY RESULT HOME VENUE TIMING (IST) August 18, Tuesday Dallas Mavericks - LA Clippers AdventHealth Arena 6.30 AM August 20, Thursday Dallas Mavericks - LA Clippers AdventHealth Arena 6:30 AM August 22, Saturday LA Clippers - Dallas Mavericks AdventHealth Arena 6.30 AM August 24, Monday LA Clippers - Dallas Mavericks AdventHealth Arena 1:00 AM August 25, Tuesday Dallas Mavericks - LA Clippers TBD TBD August 27, Thursday LA Clippers - Dallas Mavericks TBD TBD August 29, Saturday Dallas Mavericks - LA Clippers TBD TBD

Western Conference - #3 Denver Nuggets vs #6 Utah Jazz

DATE & DAY AWAY RESULT HOME VENUE TIMING (IST) August 17, Monday Utah Jazz - Denver Nuggets The Field House 11 PM August 20, Thursday Utah Jazz - Denver Nuggets AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AM August 22, Saturday Denver Nuggets - Utah Jazz AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AM August 24, Monday Denver Nuggets - Utah Jazz AdventHealth Arena 6:30 AM August 25, Tuesday Utah Jazz - Denver Nuggets TBD TBD August 27, Thursday Denver Nuggets - Utah Jazz TBD TBD August 29, Saturday Utah Jazz - Denver Nuggets TBD TBD

Western Conference - #4 Houston Rockets vs #5 Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE & DAY AWAY RESULT HOME VENUE TIMING (IST) August 19, Wednesday Oklahoma City Thunder - Houston Rockets The Field House 4:00 AM August 21, Friday Oklahoma City Thunder - Houston Rockets AdventHealth Arena 1 AM August 23, Sunday Houston Rockets - Oklahoma City Thunder The Field House 4:30 AM August 25, Tuesday Houston Rockets - Oklahoma City Thunder AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AM August 26, Wednesday Oklahoma City Thunder - Houston Rockets TBD TBD August 28, Friday Houston Rockets - Oklahoma City Thunder TBD TBD August 30, Sunday Oklahoma City Thunder - Houston Rockets TBD TBD

Eastern Conference - #1 Milwaukee Bucks vs #8 Orlando Magic

DATE & DAY AWAY RESULT HOME VENUE TIMING (IST) August 18, Tuesday Orlando Magic - Milwaukee Bucks The Field House 11 PM August 21, Friday Orlando Magic - Milwaukee Bucks The Field House 4:30 AM August 22, Saturday Milwaukee Bucks - Orlando Magic The Field House 10.30 PM August 24, Monday Milwaukee Bucks - Orlando Magic The Field House 11 PM August 26, Wednesday Orlando Magic - Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBD August 28, Friday Milwaukee Bucks - Orlando Magic TBD TBD August 30, Sunday Orlando Magic - Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBD

Eastern Conference - #2 Toronto Raptors vs #7 Brooklyn Nets

DATE & DAY AWAY RESULT HOME VENUE TIMING (IST) August 18, Tuesday Brooklyn Nets - Toronto Raptors AdventHealth Arena 1.30 AM August 19, Wednesday Brooklyn Nets - Toronto Raptors The Field House 11 PM August 21, Friday Toronto Raptors - Brooklyn Nets The Field House 11 PM August 24, Monday Toronto Raptors - Brooklyn Nets The Field House 4 AM August 25, Tuesday Brooklyn Nets - Toronto Raptors TBD TBD August 27, Thursday Toronto Raptors - Brooklyn Nets TBD TBD August 29, Saturday Brooklyn Nets - Toronto Raptors TBD TBD

Eastern Conference - #3 Boston Celtics vs #6 Philadelphia 76ers

DATE & DAY AWAY RESULT HOME VENUE TIMING (IST) August 18, Tuesday Philadelphia 76ers - Boston Celtics The Field House 4 AM August 20, Thursday Philadelphia 76ers - Boston Celtics The Field House 4 AM August 22, Saturday Boston Celtics - Philadelphia 76ers The Field House 4 AM August 23, Sunday Boston Celtics - Philadelphia 76ers The Field House 10:30 PM August 25, Tuesday Philadelphia 76ers - Boston Celtics TBD TBD August 27, Thursday Boston Celtics - Philadelphia 76ers TBD TBD August 29, Saturday Philadelphia 76ers - Boston Celtics TBD TBD

Eastern Conference - #4 Indiana Pacers vs #5 Miami Heat