NBA playoffs: Schedule, teams, results, venues, timings in IST

Here's the schedule of the first round playoffs of the 2019-20 NBA season with timings in IST. The NBA restart will take place across two venues in Orlando, Florida.

16 August, 2020 23:39 IST

Representative image: LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are the top seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.   -  Getty Images

After a fortnight of non-stop games to close out the regular season post the coronavirus-induced break, the 16 teams for the first round of 2019-20 NBA playoffs is set to begin from August 17.

The Western conference's third-seed Denver Nuggets will take on sixth-seed Utah Jazz to begin the playoffs on Monday. There will be no home-court advantage in the playoffs with all the matches being played across two venues at the ESPN Wide World of Sport (WWOS) in Orlando, Florida.

Playoffs bracket

Western ConferenceEastern Conference
#1 LA Lakers vs #8 Portland Trail Blazers #1 Milwaukee Bucks vs #8 Orlando Magic
#2 LA Clippers vs #7 Dallas Mavericks#2 Toronto Raptors vs #7 Brooklyn Nets
#3 Denver Nuggets vs #6 Utah Jazz#3 Boston Celtics vs #6 Philadelphia 76ers
#4 Houston Rockets vs #5 Oklahoma City Thunder#4 Indiana Pacers vs #5 Miami Heat

 

Find below the entire fixtures list of the NBA first round playoffs with timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

                               Western Conference - #1 LA Lakers vs #8 Portland Trail Blazers

DATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)
August 19, WednesdayPortland Trail Blazers -LA LakersAdventHealth Arena6.30 AM
August 21, Friday Portland Trail Blazers -LA Lakers AdventHealth Arena 6:30 AM
August 23, SundayLA Lakers -Portland Trail Blazers AdventHealth Arena 6 AM
August 25, TuesdayLA Lakers -Portland Trail BlazersAdventHealth Arena6:30 AM
August 26, WednesdayPortland Trail Blazers -LA Lakers TBD TBD
August 28, FridayLA Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD
August 30, SundayPortland -LA Lakers TBD TBD

 

                                           Western Conference - #2 LA Clippers vs #7 Dallas Mavericks

DATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)
August 18, TuesdayDallas Mavericks -LA Clippers AdventHealth Arena6.30 AM
August 20, ThursdayDallas Mavericks -LA Clippers AdventHealth Arena 6:30 AM
August 22, SaturdayLA Clippers -Dallas Mavericks AdventHealth Arena 6.30 AM
August 24, MondayLA Clippers -Dallas Mavericks AdventHealth Arena1:00 AM
August 25, TuesdayDallas Mavericks -LA Clippers TBD TBD
August 27, ThursdayLA Clippers -Dallas Mavericks TBD TBD
August 29, SaturdayDallas Mavericks-LA Clippers TBD TBD

 

                                  Western Conference - #3 Denver Nuggets vs #6 Utah Jazz

DATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)
August 17, MondayUtah Jazz -Denver Nuggets The Field House11 PM
August 20, ThursdayUtah Jazz -Denver Nuggets AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AM
August 22, SaturdayDenver Nuggets -Utah Jazz AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AM
August 24, MondayDenver Nuggets -Utah Jazz AdventHealth Arena6:30 AM
August 25, TuesdayUtah Jazz -Denver Nuggets TBD TBD
August 27, ThursdayDenver Nuggets -Utah Jazz TBD TBD
August 29, SaturdayUtah Jazz -Denver Nuggets TBD TBD

 

                                  Western Conference - #4 Houston Rockets vs #5 Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)
August 19, WednesdayOklahoma City Thunder -Houston Rockets The Field House4:00 AM
August 21, FridayOklahoma City Thunder -Houston Rockets AdventHealth Arena 1 AM
August 23, SundayHouston Rockets -Oklahoma City Thunder The Field House 4:30 AM
August 25, TuesdayHouston Rockets -Oklahoma City Thunder AdventHealth Arena1:30 AM
August 26, WednesdayOklahoma City Thunder -Houston Rockets TBD TBD
August 28, FridayHouston Rockets -Oklahoma City Thunder TBD TBD
August 30, SundayOklahoma City Thunder -Houston Rockets TBD TBD

 

                                  Eastern Conference - #1 Milwaukee Bucks vs #8 Orlando Magic

DATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)
August 18, TuesdayOrlando Magic -Milwaukee Bucks The Field House11 PM
August 21, Friday Orlando Magic -Milwaukee Bucks The Field House 4:30 AM
August 22, SaturdayMilwaukee Bucks -Orlando Magic The Field House 10.30 PM
August 24, MondayMilwaukee Bucks -Orlando Magic The Field House 11 PM
August 26, WednesdayOrlando Magic -Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBD
August 28, FridayMilwaukee Bucks -Orlando Magic TBD TBD
August 30, SundayOrlando Magic -Milwaukee Bucks TBD TBD

 

                                          Eastern Conference - #2 Toronto Raptors vs #7 Brooklyn Nets

DATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)
August 18, TuesdayBrooklyn Nets-Toronto Raptors AdventHealth Arena1.30 AM
August 19, WednesdayBrooklyn Nets -Toronto Raptors The Field House 11 PM
August 21, FridayToronto Raptors -Brooklyn Nets The Field House 11 PM
August 24, MondayToronto Raptors -Brooklyn Nets The Field House 4 AM
August 25, TuesdayBrooklyn Nets -Toronto Raptors TBD TBD
August 27, ThursdayToronto Raptors -Brooklyn Nets TBD TBD
August 29, SaturdayBrooklyn Nets -Toronto Raptors TBD TBD

 

                                  Eastern Conference - #3 Boston Celtics vs #6 Philadelphia 76ers

DATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)
August 18, TuesdayPhiladelphia 76ers -Boston Celtics The Field House4 AM
August 20, ThursdayPhiladelphia 76ers -Boston Celtics The Field House 4 AM
August 22, SaturdayBoston Celtics -Philadelphia 76ers The Field House 4 AM
August 23, SundayBoston Celtics -Philadelphia 76ers The Field House 10:30 PM
August 25, TuesdayPhiladelphia 76ers -Boston Celtics TBD TBD
August 27, ThursdayBoston Celtics -Philadelphia 76ers TBD TBD
August 29, SaturdayPhiladelphia 76ers -Boston Celtics TBD TBD

 

                                  Eastern Conference - #4 Indiana Pacers vs #5 Miami Heat

DATE & DAYAWAYRESULTHOMEVENUETIMING (IST)
August 19, WednesdayMiami Heat -Indiana Pacers AdventHealth Arena 1:30 AM
August 20, ThursdayMiami Heat -Indiana Pacers The Field House10.30 PM
August 23, SundayIndiana Pacers -Miami Heat AdventHealth Arena 1 AM
August 25, TuesdayIndiana Pacers -Miami Heat The Field House4 AM
August 26, WednesdayMiami Heat -Indiana Pacers TBD TBD
August 28, FridayIndiana Pacers -Miami Heat TBD TBD
August 30, SundayMiami Heat -Indiana Pacers TBD TBD

