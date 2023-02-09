NBA: Raptors takes down Spurs for 3rd straight win

Pascal Siakam had 37 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting San Antonio Spurs 112-98 on Wednesday night.

Chris Boucher added 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Raptors, who have won three in a row.

The Spurs have lost 10 consecutive games.

Fred VanVleet scored 16 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 15 points, Scottie Barnes contributed 10 points and nine rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa had 10 points.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points for San Antonio. Josh Richardson added 14 points while Doug McDermott scored 13. Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and Keita Bates-Diop chipped in with 10.

Toronto took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. Bates-Diop made a reverse layup to open the quarter but Toronto answered with four points by Thaddeus Young. Johnson’s layup cut the lead to 10 with 9:21 remaining. Siakam’s jumper bumped the lead to 14 with 4:10 to play.

Siakam was 7-for-7 from the field and scored 18 points to help Toronto to a 34-24 lead after the first quarter.

The Spurs opened the second quarter with a 7-1 spurt. Stanley Johnson’s steal set up Malaki Branham’s jumper that gave San Antonio a two-point lead with 4:47 left. Toronto answered with eight straight points. Richardson’s 3-pointer cut Toronto’s lead to one with 22.5 to play before VanVleet’s layup completed the first-half scoring and gave Toronto a 57-54 lead.

Siakam had 20 points as Toronto shot 51.1 percent (24-for-47) in the first half.

Richardson and Bates-Diop each scored eight points as San Antonio shot 43.8 percent (21-for-48) in the first half.

Toronto opened the third quarter with six straight points. Trent’s 3-pointer gave the Raptors a 73-60 lead with 7:32 remaining in the third. The lead reached 17 on two free throws by VanVleet with 4:44 left. Boucher’s layup gave Toronto an 86-68 lead with 3:40 to go. McDermott’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 14. Toronto led 88-75 after three quarters.

Jeremy Sochan (back) and Tre Jones (foot) did not play for San Antonio.

Toronto was without O.G. Anunoby (wrist).