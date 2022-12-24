Basketball

Five players score 43 points or more on same day; only 5th time in NBA

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett and Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton were the other players to score 43 goals or more on Friday.

Luka Doncic scored 50 points in Dallas Mavericks’ 112-106 win over Houston Rockets. | Photo Credit: AP

For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way, scoring 50 points against Houston.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s R.J. Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-best 43 against Miami, were the others to do it on the night.

“Luka is Luka,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “He’s the best player in the world and he showed that tonight, carrying the load offensively again.”

NBA Roundup: Nets ties Brooklyn-era mark with 8th straight win

As he usually does, Doncic deferred the credit. “My teammates trusted me,” he said after his 17-for-30 night that also included 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The biggest shot of the night in Dallas’ 112-106 win over Houston might have been Doncic hitting a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to give the Mavericks a five-point lead.

And that wasn’t even the most dramatic three pointer that the night’s big scorers had.

That honor went to Haliburton, who made 10 3-pointers — the last of them with 4.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 111-108 win over the Heat.

Embiid’s big night came in Philadelphia’s seventh consecutive win. Barrett and the Knicks wound up falling to the Bulls, and Gilgeous-Alexander’s 44 came in an overtime loss to New Orleans — which he nearly extended into double overtime, with a 40-foot desperation shot at the end hitting the front rim at the buzzer of a 128-125 final.

There now have been just over 4,400 instances of a player scoring 40 or more points in a regular-season game. Friday was only the fifth time that five of those happened on the same day — and the second time it happened in 2022.

On April 10, the final day of the 2021-22 regular season, Obi Toppin had 42 for New York, Jalen Green had 41 for Houston, Malik Monk scored 41 for the Los Angeles Lakers, Klay Thompson had 41 for Golden State and Victor Oladipo scored 40 for Miami.

