NBA fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when, where

After a coronavirus-induced break, the 2019-20 NBA season finally recommences on July 30 (July 31, Friday, according to IST). Twenty-two teams will fight it out for the championship in three venues across the ESPN Wide World of Sport (WWOS) in Orlando, Florida.

All the teams in both the Eastern (9) and Western Conferences (13) will play eight seeding games each before the playoffs, which begins on August 17. The seeding matches will go on till August 14, while the play-in matchups are scheduled for August 15 and 16.

Find below the entire fixtures list of the rest of the NBA season (88 seeding games), with timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).