More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when, where Here's the schedule of the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season with timings in IST. The NBA restart will take place across three venues in Orlando, Florida. Team Sportstar 29 July, 2020 11:00 IST The NBA Restart will begin with 88 seeding games before heading into the playoffs on August 17 (Representative Image). - Getty Images Team Sportstar 29 July, 2020 11:00 IST After a coronavirus-induced break, the 2019-20 NBA season finally recommences on July 30 (July 31, Friday, according to IST). Twenty-two teams will fight it out for the championship in three venues across the ESPN Wide World of Sport (WWOS) in Orlando, Florida.All the teams in both the Eastern (9) and Western Conferences (13) will play eight seeding games each before the playoffs, which begins on August 17. The seeding matches will go on till August 14, while the play-in matchups are scheduled for August 15 and 16.Find below the entire fixtures list of the rest of the NBA season (88 seeding games), with timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).DATE & DAYTEAM 1RESULTTEAM 2VENUETIMING (IST)July 31, FridayUtah Jazz-New Orleans PelicansHP Field House4 AMJuly 31, FridayLos Angeles Clippers-Los Angeles LakersThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 1, SaturdayOrlando Magic-Brooklyn NetsHP Field House12 AMAugust 1, SaturdayMemphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail BlazersThe Arena (WWOS)1:30 AMAugust 1, SaturdayPhoenix Suns-Washington WizardsVisa Athletic Center1:30 AMAugust 1, SaturdayBoston Celtics-Milwaukee BucksHP Field House4 AMAugust 1, SaturdaySacramento Kings-San Antonio SpursVisa Athletic Center5:30 AMAugust 1, SaturdayHouston Rockets-Dallas MavericksThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 1, SaturdayMiami Heat-Denver NuggetsHP Field House10:30 PMAugust 2, SundayUtah Jazz-Oklahoma City ThunderThe Arena (WWOS)1 AMAugust 2, SundayNew Orleans Pelicans-Los Angeles ClippersHP Field House3:30 AMAugust 2, SundayPhiladelphia 76ers-Indiana PacersVisa Athletic Center4:30 AMAugust 2, SundayLos Angeles Lakers-Toronto RaptorsThe Arena (WWOS)6 AMAugust 2, SundayWashington Wizards-Brooklyn NetsHP Field House11:30 PMAugust 3, MondayPortland Trail Blazers-Boston CelticsThe Arena (WWOS)1 AMAugust 3, MondaySan Antonio Spurs-Memphis GrizzliesVisa Athletic Center1:30 AMAugust 3, MondaySacramento Kings-Orlando MagicHP Field House3:30 AMAugust 3, MondayMilwaukee Bucks-Houston RocketsThe Arena (WWOS)6 AMAugust 3, MondayDallas Mavericks -Phoenix SunsVisa Athletic Center6:30 AMAugust 3, MondayToronto Raptors-Miami HeatHP Field House11 PMAugust 4, TuesdayDenver Nuggets-Oklahoma City ThunderThe Arena (WWOS)1:30 AMAugust 4, TuesdayIndiana Pacers-Washington WizardsVisa Athletic Center1:30 AMAugust 4, TuesdayMemphis Grizzlies-New Orleans PelicansHP Field House4 AMAugust 4, TuesdaySan Antonio Spurs-Philadelphia 76ersVisa Athletic Center5:30 AMAugust 4, TuesdayLos Angeles Lakers -Utah JazzThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 4, TuesdayBrooklyn Nets-Milwaukee BucksVisa Athletic Center11 PMAugust 5, WednesdayDallas Mavericks-Sacramento KingsHP Field House12 AMAugust 5, WednesdayPhoenix Suns-Los Angeles ClippersThe Arena (WWOS)1:30 AMAugust 5, WednesdayOrlando Magic-Indiana PacersVisa Athletic Center3:30 AMAugust 5, WednesdayBoston Celtics-Miami HeatHP Field House4 AMAugust 5, WednesdayHouston Rockets-Portland Trail BlazersThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 6, ThursdayMemphis Grizzlies-Utah JazzHP Field House12 AMAugust 6, ThursdayPhiladelphia 76ers-Washington WizardsThe Arena (WWOS)1:30 AMAugust 6, ThursdayDenver Nuggets-San Antonio SpursVisa Athletic Center1:30 AMAugust 6, ThursdayOklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles LakersHP Field House4 AMAugust 6, ThursdayToronto Raptors-Orlando MagicVisa Athletic Center5:30 AMAugust 6, ThursdayBrooklyn Nets-Boston CelticsThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 6, ThursdayNew Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento KingsHP Field House11 PMAugust 7, FridayMiami Heat-Milwaukee BucksThe Arena (WWOS)1:30 AMAugust 7, FridayIndiana Pacers-Phoenix SunsVisa Athletic Center1:30 AMAugust 7, FridayLos Angeles Clippers -Dallas MavericksHP Field House4 AMAugust 7, FridayPortland Trail Blazers-Denver NuggetsVisa Athletic Center5:30 AMAugust 7, FridayLos Angeles Lakers -Houston RocketsThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 7, FridayUtah Jazz-San Antonio SpursHP Field House10:30 PMAugust 8, SaturdayOklahoma City Thunder-Memphis GrizzliesVisa Athletic Center1:30 AMAugust 8, SaturdaySacramento Kings-Brooklyn NetsThe Arena (WWOS)2:30 AMAugust 8, SaturdayOrlando Magic-Philadelphia 76ersHP Field House4 AMAugust 8, SaturdayWashington Wizards-New Orleans PelicansVisa Athletic Center5:30 AMAugust 8, SaturdayBoston Celtics-Toronto RaptorsThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 8, SaturdayLos Angeles Clippers-Portland Trail BlazersHP Field House10:30 PMAugust 9, SundayUtah Jazz-Denver NuggetsThe Arena (WWOS)1 AMAugust 9, SundayLos Angeles Lakers-Indiana PacersHP Field House3:30 AMAugust 9, SundayPhoenix Suns-Miami HeatVisa Athletic Center5 AMAugust 9, SundayMilwaukee Bucks-Dallas MavericksThe Arena (WWOS)6 AMAugust 9, SundayWashington Wizards-Oklahoma City ThunderThe Arena (WWOS)10 PMAugust 9, SundayMemphis Grizzlies-Toronto Raptors Visa Athletic Center11:30 PMAugust 10, MondaySan Antonio Spurs-New Orleans PelicansHP Field House12:30 AMAugust 10, MondayOrlando Magic-Boston CelticsThe Arena (WWOS)2:30 AMAugust 10, MondayPhiladelphia 76ers-Portland Trail BlazersVisa Athletic Center4 AMAugust 10, MondayHouston Rockets-Sacramento KingsHP Field House5:30 AMAugust 10, MondayBrooklyn Nets-Los Angeles ClippersThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 11, TuesdayOklahoma City Thunder-Phoenix SunsHP Field House12 AMAugust 11, TuesdayDallas Mavericks -Utah JazzThe Arena (WWOS)12:30 AMAugust 11, TuesdayToronto Raptors-Milwaukee BucksHP Field House4 AMAugust 11, TuesdayIndiana Pacers-Miami Heat Visa Athletic Center5:30 AMAugust 11, TuesdayDenver Nuggets-Los Angeles LakersThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 11, TuesdayBrooklyn Nets-Orlando MagicThe Arena (WWOS)10:30 PMAugust 11, TuesdayHouston Rockets-San Antonio SpursHP Field House11:30 PMAugust 12, WednesdayPhoenix Suns-Philadelphia 76ersVisa Athletic Center2 AMAugust 12, WednesdayPortland Trail Blazers-Dallas MavericksThe Arena (WWOS)2:30 AMAugust 12, WednesdayBoston Celtics-Memphis GrizzliesHP Field House4 AMAugust 12, WednesdayNew Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento KingsThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 12, WednesdayMilwaukee Bucks-Washington WizardsVisa Athletic Center6:30 AMAugust 13, ThursdayIndiana Pacers-Houston RocketsThe Arena (WWOS)1:30 AMAugust 13, ThursdayToronto Raptors-Philadelphia 76ersHP Field House4 AMAugust 13, ThursdayMiami Heat-Oklahoma City ThunderVisa Athletic Center5:30 AMAugust 13, ThursdayLos Angeles Clippers-Denver NuggetsThe Arena (WWOS)6:30 AMAugust 14, FridayWashington Wizards-Boston CelticsESPN WWOSTBDAugust 14, FridayPortland Trail Blazers-Brooklyn NetsESPN WWOSTBDAugust 14, FridaySacramento Kings-Los Angeles LakersESPN WWOSTBDAugust 14, FridayMilwaukee Bucks-Memphis GrizzliesESPN WWOSTBDAugust 14, FridayNew Orleans Pelicans-Orlando MagicESPN WWOSTBDAugust 14, FridayDallas Mavericks -Phoenix SunsESPN WWOSTBDAugust 14, FridaySan Antonio Spurs-Utah JazzESPN WWOSTBDAugust 15, SaturdayPhiladelphia 76ers-Houston RocketsESPN WWOSTBDAugust 15, SaturdayMiami Heat-Indiana PacersESPN WWOSTBDAugust 15, SaturdayOklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles ClippersESPN WWOSTBDAugust 15, SaturdayDenver Nuggets-Toronto RaptorsESPN WWOSTBD 