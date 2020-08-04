NBA: Lakers dump Jazz, wrap up West's No. 1 seed

Anthony Davis scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds on Monday, and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

LeBron James contributed 22 points and nine assists, and Dwight Howard added 11 points as the Lakers improved to 2-1 in restart games, rebounding from a loss to the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, 21 of which came in the first half, and Mike Conley added 24 as the Jazz lost their second consecutive game after winning the opening game of the NBA's return in central Florida on Thursday.

The Lakers (51-15) took control of a tight game with a 14-0 run late in the third quarter, turning a deficit into an 81-71 advantage. The period ended on a 19-5 Lakers run.

In their three games of the restart, the Lakers have not faced a team below the top four spots in either conference. They defeated the Western Conference's second-place team, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Thursday before falling to the Raptors, the No. 2 team in the East.

The Jazz (42-25) entered play Monday tied for fourth in the West, though they slipped to No. 5 behind the Houston Rockets (42-24) with their loss.

Williamson guides Pelicans past Grizzlies

Rookie Zion Williamson scored six of his 23 points down the stretch as the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Memphis Grizzlies 109-99 on Monday.

Williamson, who had played a total of just 29 minutes in the first two games of the restart after leaving the NBA's “bubble” to tend to a family emergency, played 25 minutes. He scored six straight Pelicans points as they increased a four-point lead to eight with 1:48 left.

New Orleans (29-38) won for the first time in the restart to tighten the battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies (32-36) fell to 0-3 in the restart and saw their hold on eighth place continue to shrink.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points, JJ Redick had 16, and Josh Hart and Jrue Holiday scored 15 each.

Jokic, Porter help Nuggets defeat Thunder

Nikola Jokic scored eight of his 30 points in overtime to help the Denver Nuggets to a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday afternoon.

With the Nuggets down three starters due to injury, Michael Porter Jr. moved into the starting lineup and had a career game, leading Denver with 37 points.

But late in regulation and overtime, it was Jokic who took control.

Jokic scored five points in the final 2:04 of regulation to help the Nuggets force overtime after falling behind by seven with less than four minutes remaining.

He finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Denver (44-23) was without starters Will Barton (knee), Gary Harris (hip) and Jamal Murray (hamstring) for the second consecutive game in the NBA's restart.

Raptors edge Heat behind VanVleets career-high 36

Fred VanVleet scored a career-high 36 points, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-103 win over the Miami Heat on Monday afternoon.

VanVleet, an undrafted fourth-year pro from Wichita State, made 8-of-16 from the floor, including 7-of-12 on 3-pointers, and 13-of-13 free throws. He also had five rebounds and four assists, and his seven 3-pointers set a career record.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had 22 points, although he was held to just seven in the second half. Toronto also got 15 points off the bench from Serge Ibaka and starting point guard Kyle Lowry finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Miami was led by Goran Dragic's 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Heat also got 17 points from Kelly Olynyk and 16 points each from Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder.