NBA result: Anthony Davis’ big night propels Lakers past Grizzlies

Anthony Davis added to his recent productive run with 30 points and a season-high 22 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers continued their late-season playoff push with a 112-103 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Dennis Schroder, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves each scored 17 points as the Lakers improved to 5-2 since the All-Star break and to 3-2 since LeBron James was lost with a right foot tendon injury.

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) and Mo Bamba (ankle) also were out for Los Angeles, which now sits in ninth place in the Western Conference.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points and Tyus Jones added 16 as the Grizzlies fell to 0-2 since Ja Morant departed the team following his participation in a live social-media video in which he appeared to be holding a gun.

Dillon Brooks scored 13 points as he returned after serving a one-game suspension for reaching 16 technical fouls on the season. Memphis also was without Steven Adams (knee) for an 18th consecutive game, while Brandon Clarke (Achilles) was recently lost for the season.

Xavier Tillman had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis.

The Lakers held an 82-80 lead through three quarters, having limited the Grizzlies to 38 percent shooting. However, a 9-1 Memphis run to open the fourth quarter put the visitors on top 89-83 lead.

The Lakers used an 8-0 surge to take a 105-98 lead with 3:23 remaining after a short jumper from Schroder. That score capped a 17-4 run by Los Angeles.

After Jackson drilled a 3-pointer for Memphis with 1:57 remaining, Los Angeles went in front 110-103 after a bank shot by Reaves and a 3-pointer from Troy Brown Jr. with 1:12 remaining. The Lakers then closed out their sixth victory in eight games.

Following a tight first half, the Grizzlies led 57-56 at the break behind 18 points from Jackson. Davis had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers by halftime despite missing time because of a laceration to his nose that occurred when he was poked by the Grizzlies’ David Roddy.