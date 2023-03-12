Basketball

NBA result: Celtics shoots lights out in win over Hawks

Jayson Tatum’s 34-point, 15-rebound performance helped the Boston Celtics begin a six-game road trip with an 134-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Reuters
12 March, 2023 11:01 IST
12 March, 2023 11:01 IST
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, second from right, shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey, left, Jalen Johnson, second from left, and Dejounte Murray, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, second from right, shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey, left, Jalen Johnson, second from left, and Dejounte Murray, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Jayson Tatum’s 34-point, 15-rebound performance helped the Boston Celtics begin a six-game road trip with an 134-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum’s 34-point, 15-rebound performance helped the Boston Celtics begin a six-game road trip with an 134-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Tatum had five of Boston’s 20 3-point field goals in the win. The Celtics, who led 101-89 after three quarters, were 20 of 42 from behind the arc.

The Hawks were within five points following a Trae Young jumper with 3:57 left, but Boston used a 5-0 spurt to take a 124-114 lead with 3:10 remaining. Atlanta failed to get closer than six points the rest of the way.

Also Read
NBA result: Pacers hands Pistons 11th straight loss, 121-115

Young made 12 of 27 field goals and led all scorers with 35 points. He added 13 assists.

Jaylen Brown had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Boston, which received 18 points from both Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon.

Saddiq Bey (17) and De’Andre Hunter (16) were Atlanta’s other top scorers. Clint Capela and John Collins each had a team-high nine rebounds for the Hawks.

Boston guard Marcus Smart was ejected following an altercation with Young with 1:25 to play. Smart had 11 points and six assists in 36 minutes.

The Hawks had a 38-37 lead after a back-and-forth first quarter, but the Celtics scored 20 of the first 24 points in the second quarter and led 57-42 following an Al Horford basket with 6:30 remaining in the quarter.

Also Read
NBA result: Jazz downs Hornets behind Talen Horton-Tucker’s 37

Boston had its largest lead of the first half after Brown scored to make it a 60-44 game with 5:41 remaining in the second quarter. The Celtics made 12 of 24 3-point attempts in the first half and led 71-61 at halftime.

Young had 17 points and 11 assists in the half.

It was the second of three meetings between the teams. The Celtics beat the Hawks 126-121 in Atlanta on Nov. 16. The teams will also face each other on April 9, the final day of the regular season.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us