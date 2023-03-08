NBA result: Hornets ends Knicks’ nine-game win streak

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points and hit a key 3-point shot in the final minute as the visiting Charlotte Hornets ended the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak with Tuesday night’s 112-105 victory.

Terry Rozier had 25 points and Gordon Hayward poured in 23 points for the Hornets. P.J. Washington’s 13 points were also a boost as Charlotte won for the first time in four games since losing point guard LaMelo Ball to a season-ending ankle injury.

RJ Barrett scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half for the Knicks, who had a letdown after winning Sunday night at Boston. Julius Randle scored 16 points, but he mostly struggled, shooting 5-for-17 from the field.

Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson both provided 14 points for New York, while teammate Quentin Grimes had 12 points.

Hayward’s three-point play with 2:59 left sent the Hornets to a 103-100 lead. Oubre’s third 3-pointer of the game opened a five-point edge with less than a minute to play.

Charlotte won despite receiving only 17 points from its reserves. Oubre shot 10-for-17 from the floor.

New York scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, while the Hornets didn’t have a point for almost four minutes of the quarter.

But the Knicks failed to build much of a lead and a 98-89 edge was trimmed. New York finished by shooting 42.7 percent from the field.

The teams were tied 21-21 through the first quarter before the Knicks unleashed a 45-point second quarter for a 66-50 halftime lead. Barrett had 17 points by the break.

But the Hornets showed quite a bit of spunk and actually took a brief lead late in the third quarter. The Knicks had a stretch where they managed to score just two points in nearly five minutes.

New York beat Charlotte in each of the first two meetings between the teams this season.