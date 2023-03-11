NBA result: Brooklyn Nets outlasts Minnesota Timberwolves in OT

Mikal Bridges scored 34 points, Spencer Dinwiddie came up with a final stop, and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime on Friday night.

Dinwiddie blocked Mike Conley’s 3-point attempt as time expired to give the Nets their fourth victory in five outings.

Bridges frequently quieted a raucous Target Center crowd, making 4 of 8 3-pointers and 13 of 24 overall shots. Acquired from Phoenix last month in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, Bridges has scored 30 or more points in four of his past five games.

Dinwiddie had 29 points and 11 assists, Cam Johnson — also part of the trade with Phoenix — recovered from taking a hit to the face to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Royce O’Neale came off the bench to add 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The outcome spoiled 26 points from Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert — his most in a Wolves uniform since being acquired in the offseason. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 32 points but missed several key shots down the stretch.

Minnesota’s Naz Reid sent it to overtime with a 3-pointer from the top of the key as regulation expired.

SLOWLY BUT SURELY?

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 47th straight game with a severely strained calf. He took a small but measurable step forward this week by taking part in some on-court drills with the team’s player development staff. Coach Chris Finch said Towns would likely need several more days of such action before he’s cleared for actual practice with his teammates.

“He can feel like he’s got the bit in his teeth right now. He probably wants to do a little bit more than he’s allowed. That’s good,” Finch said.