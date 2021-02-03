NBA roundup: Irving, Durant star in Nets' narrow win over Clippers

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 39 points, including eight straight in the fourth-quarter run that sent Brooklyn Nets into the lead for good, and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-120 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Durant added 28 points, James Harden had 23 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, and the three stars scored all the points in the decisive 13-0 spurt.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Paul George had 26 for the Clippers, who entered with the NBA’s best record and lost for just the second time in 12 games.

The Clippers got it down to one in the final seconds before Irving’s free throws closed it out. The victory helped The Nets snap Clippers’ three-game winning streak.

Toronto Raptors 123-Orlando Magic 108

Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best 11 3-pointers as Toronto Raptors beat a depleted Orlando Magic 123-108.

VanVleet made 11 of his first 12 attempts from 3-point range. He finished 17 of 23 from the field and 9 for 9 at the free throw line to surpass the previous Raptors record of 52 points scored by DeMar DeRozan against Milwaukee on Jan. 1, 2018.

Once 2-8, the Raptors won for the seventh time in 11 games. They beat the reeling Magic for a second time in three nights and for the seventh consecutive time over the past three seasons.

Norman Powell had 23 points for Toronto, and Kyle Lowry posted a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Magic, who have lost 12 of 14.

ALSO READ | NBA to mandate players wear KN95 or KF94 masks - report

Boston Celtics 111- Golden State Warriors 107

Jayson Tatum had 27 points in picking up the offensive slack for Boston without injured Marcus Smart, and the Celtics withstood another scoring spree by Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Curry scored 38 points with seven 3-pointers and joined late Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as the only Warriors to score 17,000 points for the franchise.

Jaylen Brown had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Boston snapped a two-game skid with its fourth straight victory against Warriors, ending their three-game home winning streak.

Portland Trail Blazers 132- Washington Wizards 121

Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 26 while hitting seven 3-pointers and short-handed Portland Trailblazers held off the Washington Wizards 132-121.

Enes Kanter had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who improved to 2-2 on their six-game road trip. Carmelo Anthony had 21 points off the bench and Robert Covington added 19 for the Blazers.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Wizards, the only NBA team without five wins this season. Bradley Beal scored 37 points and Rui Hachimura added 24.

Incredible acrobatic finishes from Kyrie and Steph Tuesday night... which is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/ezr0xPQcgA — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2021

Indiana Pacers 134- Memphis Grizzlies 116

Domantas Sabonis had a season-best 32 points and 13 rebounds to help Indiana Pacers snap Memphis Grizzlies' seven-game winning streak.

Sabonis made 11 of his first 12 shots and had 24 points and 11 rebounds by halftime. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and Myles Turner scored 22 for the Pacers, who set a season high for points.Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points.

The Grizzlies entered with the NBA’s longest active win streak and ended up one victory shy of matching the franchise record of eight straight wins set four times, most recently in 2015.

Utah Jazz 117 - Detroit Piston 105

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points to lead Utah past Detroit.

Mike Conley added 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 for the Jazz, who reclaimed the NBA’s best record. Royce O’Neale finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds as Utah (16-5) won its ninth straight home game.

Jerami Grant scored 27 for the Pistons (5-16).