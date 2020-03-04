NBA Roundup: Lakers beat 76ers, LeVert's 51 points lift Nets past Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers powered past the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA, while Caris LeVert starred for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Anthony Davis and LeBron James had double-doubles in the Lakers' 120-107 win over the 76ers.

Davis was 13-of-19 from the field for his 37 points, and 13 rebounds, while James had 22 points and 14 assists. LeVert produced a career-high 51 points as the Nets upset the Boston Celtics 129-120 after overtime.

The 25-year-old scored 26 points in the fourth quarter and 11 in OT as the Nets came from behind after trailing by 17 through three quarters. Jaylen Brown had 22 points for Boston, while Kemba Walker finished with 21 but went six-of-16 from the field.

- Cool Kawhi, Zion stars in Pelicans' loss -

Kawhi Leonard's 25 points and eight rebounds helped the Los Angeles Clippers past the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-94. Zion Williamson had 25 points and eight rebounds, but the New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-134. Pascal Siakam (33 points) and Kyle Lowry (28) starred in the Toronto Raptors' 123-114 win over the Phoenix Suns.

- Lee struggles -

The Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 116-100, but Damion Lee went one-of-nine from the field for just four points in 33 minutes.

- LeBron from the logo -

James hit a long-range three during the Lakers' win.

- Tuesday's results - San Antonio Spurs 104-103 Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets 129-120 Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves 139-134 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers 109-94 Oklahoma City Thunder

Golden State Warriors 116-100 Denver Nuggets

Toronto Raptors 123-114 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers 120-107 Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings 133-126 Washington Wizards

- Pacers at Bucks -

Flying with a 52-9 record, the Milwaukee Bucks hosts the Indiana Pacers (37-24) on Wednesday.