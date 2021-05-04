NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook goes wild in 154-141 Wizards win

Russell Westbrook recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and 24 assists to lead the host Washington Wizards to a 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Westbrook's assist total matched a franchise record and his career high. The Wizards, which holds the 10th seed and final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in round, won for the 13th time in 16 games and pulled to within a half-game of the Pacers for ninth place and secured the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams.

Domantas Sabonis scored 32 points and totalled 19 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Pacers, while Caris LeVert had 33 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

Nine Wizards scored in double figures, including five reserves, and Washington outscored Indiana by a staggering 96-60 margin in the paint. Rui Hachimurafinished with 27 points and seven rebounds and Bradley Beal totalled 26 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Wizards.

Warriors 123, Pelicans 108

Steph Curry had his NBA-best ninth 40-plus scoring game, finishing with 41 as Golden State bolstered its play-in chances by defeating host New Orleans.

Curry made 14 of 26 field goal attempts, including 8 of 18 from 3-point range. Draymond Green added 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points. The victory kept Golden State ahead of 10th-place San Antonio in the Western Conference.

Zion Williamson scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 for the Pelicans, which was pushed closer to elimination. It trails the Spurs by three games with seven left to play.

Knicks 118, Grizzlies 104

Julius Randle scored 28 points, Derrick Rose added eight of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and surging New York recorded a double-digit victory over host Memphis.

Randle sank five 3-pointers, including two in the final four minutes after Memphis got a 17-point deficit down to five. New York won for the 12th time in 13 games, a stretch that began with the side overcoming a 15-point deficit to post a four-point overtime win over Memphis on April 9.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points but went 0-for-5 in a scoreless fourth quarter. Desmond Bane added 22 for the Grizzlies, which dropped in to ninth place in the Western Conference by losing for the fourth time in five games.

Hawks 123, Trail Blazers 114

Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 53 points and 143-pointers to help Atlanta defeat visiting Portland.

Gallinari came off the bench to score 28 points, hitting 7 of 10 from 3-pointrange, and added eight rebounds and two steals. Bogdanovic scored 25 points,including seven 3-pointers — all in the first half. The Hawks has won six straight home games and is 14-2 over its past 16 home games.

Portland got 33 points from Damian Lillard, who had six 3-pointers and eight assists. Carmelo Anthony scored 14 points and moved up to No. 10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Anthony has 27,318 points, passing Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes, who had 27,313.

Lakers 93, Nuggets 89

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday. - AP

Anthony Davis had his best game since returning a week ago from a right calf strain, as host Los Angeles, playing without LeBron James, grinded out a win over Denver. Davis finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Davis also came up with a key block at the end of the game on a Facundo Campazzo attempted 3-pointer to seal the win. Alex Caruso, who started inplace of Dennis Schroder, added 11 points. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Schroder will miss the next 10 to 14 days due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 32 points and nine rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 19 points. On the night he received his NBA championship ring for playing with the Lakers last season, JaVale McGee scored 10 points.

76ers 106, Bulls 94

Tobias Harris recorded 21 points and nine rebounds while Seth Curry scored 20 points to lead Philadelphia over host Chicago for its fifth straight win.

The 76ers also increased its lead in the Eastern Conference to one game over the Brooklyn Nets. Ben Simmons registered 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Philadelphia, which went 3-0 against Chicago this season and stretched its series winning streak to seven.

Coby White recorded 23 points and five assists for the Bulls, which has lost four straight games and five of six. The Bulls played without Zach LaVine for the 11th straight game due to health and safety protocols. Nikola Vucevic( adductor) missed his second consecutive game.

Jazz 110, Spurs 99

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert amassed 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots as Utah defeated San Antonio in Salt Lake City. Utah regained the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA, moving a half-game ahead of the idle Phoenix Suns.

Jordan Clarkson added 16 points, Joe Ingles put up 13 with nine assists and Georges Niang contributed 11 points to help Utah once again overcome the absence of injured All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

DeMar DeRozan returned after taking a day off to rest to score 22 points for the Spurs, who lost in overtime to Philadelphia at home on Sunday night. Then Spurs visit the Jazz again on Wednesday.

Magic 119, Pistons 112

Mo Bamba reached career highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds off the bench as Orlando downed host Detroit.

Chasson Randle supplied 18 points while R.J. Hampton contributed 16 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Ignas Brazdeikis tossed in 14 points as Orlando's bench scored 70 points. The Magic moved two games ahead of Detroit, the last-place team in the Eastern Conference.

Saddiq Bey's 26 points and nine rebounds topped the Pistons. Frank Jackson had19 points off the bench.