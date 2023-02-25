NBA roundup: Sacramento Kings edges Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double OT

Malik Monk scored 45 points off the bench and De’Aaron Fox added 42 points and 12 assists as the visiting Sacramento Kings pulled off a 176-175 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Both teams set franchise records for points in a game while producing the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in triple overtime on December 13, 1983.

Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds despite committing his fifth foul in the third quarter and fouling out with 3:09 remaining in the first overtime.

Kawhi Leonard scored 44 points and Paul George added 34 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers. Russell Westbrook scored 17 points and dished out 14 assists in his debut with the team.

Warriors 116, Rockets 101

Klay Thompson bombed in 12 3-pointers during a 42-point performance as Golden State, despite going without three starters, overpowered Houston in San Francisco.

Thompson shot 12-for-17 from beyond the arc, accounting for all but six of his points as he matched his second-highest-scoring performance of the season. Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole backed Thompson with 15 points apiece for the Warriors, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 11.

Kenyon Martin Jr. topped the Rockets with 22 points despite missing all three of his 3-point attempts. Houston shot just 11-for-35 (31.4 percent) from beyond the arc. TyTy Washington Jr. chipped in with 15 points in his first NBA start for the Rockets.

Hornets 121, Timberwolves 113

LaMelo Ball recorded a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds, Gordon Hayward added 27 points and a game-high 13 boards, and Charlotte defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The Hornets has its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points but shot just 11 of 26 from the floor. Rudy Gobert added 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Naz Reid came off the bench for 16 points and eight boards.

Bulls 131, Nets 87

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams added 17 apiece as host Chicago thumped Brooklyn to snap a six-game losing streak.

Andre Drummond (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Nikola Vucevic (13 points, 10 rebounds) both notched double-doubles for Chicago. The Bulls outrebounded the Nets 57-31.

Cam Thomas scored 22 points to lead four Nets in double figures. Seth Curry (19), Mikal Bridges (13) and Cam Johnson (10) followed as Brooklyn lost for the third time in four games.

Suns 124, Thunder 115

Devin Booker recorded 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds to help Phoenix post a victory over visiting Oklahoma City.

Chris Paul scored 16 points and Josh Okogie added 15 as Phoenix won for the 12th time in 16 games. Deandre Ayton registered 14 points and 11 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season, Cameron Payne also scored 14 points.

Isaiah Joe scored 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-12 success from 3-point range, for Oklahoma City, which lost for the second straight night. Rookie Jalen Williams added 22 points for the Thunder.