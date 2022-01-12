NBA roundup: Suns stops Raptors' winning streak

Devin Booker hit the go-ahead jump shot with 1:02 to play, and the visiting Phoenix Suns went on to end the Toronto Raptors' six-game winning streak on Tuesday night with a 99-95 victory.

Booker's 19-footer gave Phoenix a one-point lead, and Chris Paul followed with a 16-footer with 32.5 seconds left. OG Anunoby's layup cut Toronto's deficit to one with 14.1 seconds to go. Booker restored the three-point lead with two free throws with 6.5 seconds left.

Booker finished with 16 points before fouling out. Jae Crowder led Phoenix with 19 points, Deandre Ayton added 16, and Paul had 15 points and 12 assists.

Anunoby had 25 points for Toronto, Pascal Siakam added 22 points, Fred VanVleet scored 21, and Chris Boucher had 13 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.

Clippers 87, Nuggets 85

Amir Coffey registered 18 points, seven assists and four steals, and Los Angeles overcame a 25-point, third-quarter deficit to stun visiting Denver.

Los Angeles worked its way back from the 25-point deficit to take an 83-81 lead on Coffey's 3-pointer with 2:30 remaining. Nicolas Batum connected for another trey to cap a 52-22 burst and give the Clippers a five-point edge with 1:47 to play.

Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann added 13 points apiece for Los Angeles, which scored just 28 first-half points. Denver's Aaron Gordon posted season highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds and Nikola Jokic added 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

NBA roundup: Cade Cunningham, Pistons rally to dump Jazz

Pelicans 128, Timberwolves 125

Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 33 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, as host New Orleans ended Minnesota's four-game winning streak.

Josh Hart added 21 points, Herbert Jones scored 14 and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, 16 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points, Malik Beasley had 18 off the bench, and D'Angelo Russell tallied 18 points and 10 assists.

Grizzlies 116, Warriors 108

Ja Morant scored a game-high 29 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 10th straight game, outlasting visiting Golden State.

Ziaire Williams scored 17 points, and Tyus Jones added 17 points and eight assists off the bench for the Grizzlies. Brandon Clarke finished with 14 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 and secured a game-high 11 rebounds.

Stephen Curry notched his second triple-double of the season, scoring a team-high 27 points and adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors. In his second game after a 2 1/2-year absence, Klay Thompson scored 14 points.

Bulls 133, Pistons 87

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, and DeMar DeRozan contributed 20 points, and 12 rebounds as host Chicago defeated Detroit for the 10th straight time.

Lonzo Ball scored 18 points for the Bulls, who matched a season-high in points and 3-pointers (18) as they won for the 10th time in 11 games. Vucevic amassed 16 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Pistons by two.

Josh Jackson paced the Pistons with 16 points, Saddiq Bey scored 14 and Isaiah Stewart 11.

Wizards 122, Thunder 118

Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points as Washington opened an eight-game homestand with a win over Oklahoma City.

Washington has won back-to-back games while the Thunder has lost the last five and seven of eight.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Washington, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points. Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points and eight assists on 13-of-22 shooting.