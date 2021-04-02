NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks outlast Spurs in 2OT

Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as Atlanta Hawks outlasted host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday.

Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Capela also pulled down 17 rebounds, and Gallinari finished with 16 points and 12 boards.

Atlanta led 107-105 before two free throws by Young with 39.5 seconds to play. Dejounte Murray countered with a three-point play with 15 seconds remaining to allow the Spurs to move within one point. After Young hit another free throw, DeMar DeRozan sent the game into overtime with a pull-up jumper in the lane.

DeRozan led the Spurs with 36 points, two off his season high, and Derrick White added 29 to set a regular-season career high.

76ers 114, Cavaliers 94

Shake Milton scored 27 points off the bench to help Philadelphia conclude a six-game road trip with a rout of Cleveland.

Milton made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and joined Seth Curry by draining five 3-pointers. Curry had 19 points and Dwight Howard collected 18 points and 15 rebounds for the 76ers, who snapped a two-game skid to finish the trek with a 4-2 mark.

ALSO READ - Magic shocks Clippers with late rally

Collin Sexton had 24 points and Dean Wade chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have dropped four in a row. Kevin Love scored all 13 of his points in the first quarter in his return from an eight-game absence caused by a severe calf strain.

Heat 116, Warriors 109

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points and helped host Miami pull away to beat GoldenState.

Butler, who scored 12 of his points in the third quarter, finished with eight assists and six rebounds. His efforts sparked the Heat to their third consecutive win.

The Warriors lost for the fifth time in their past six games despite getting 36 points and 11 rebounds from Stephen Curry. The star guard scored the Warriors' final nine points and cut Golden State's fourth-quarter deficit from 13 to seven with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final two minutes.

Nets 111, Hornets 89

Jeff Green scored 21 points and Brooklyn didn't miss a beat despite playing without James Harden, ripping visiting Charlotte in New York.

Harden, who averages 26.1 points per game, sustained a hamstring injury a night earlier and sat out the fourth quarter in the team's comeback victory against the Houston Rockets. His condition isn't expected to keep him out of the lineup for long.

Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson came off the bench for Brooklyn to score 17and 15 points, respectively. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge made his Brooklyn debut, starting at center and posting 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Devonte' Graham and Gordon Hayward scored 13 points apiece for the Hornets.

Pistons 120, Wizards 91

Josh Jackson led seven Detroit scorers in double figures with 31 points in a rout of visiting Washington.

Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) drives past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija. - AP

A 9-2 run in the first quarter powered Detroit to a 10-point advantage through the opening period, and the Pistons only grew their lead the rest of the way.Detroit's balanced scoring, coupled with a stout defensive effort, helped push the gap to as many as 31 points.

Mason Plumlee finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Pistons, and Frank Jackson also scored 13 points off the bench.

Russell Westbrook recorded his fourth straight triple-double and 18th of the season for the Wizards, matching a team high of 16 points and adding 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Magic 115, Pelicans 110 (OT)

Terrence Ross scored 19 points and made a tie-breaking jumper late in overtime as visiting Orlando held off short-handed New Orleans.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 21 points and 12 rebounds and Chasson Randle scored 15 points for the Magic, who won their second straight after losing 13 of 15.

ALSO READ - WNBA commissioner hopes to have limited fans at start of new season

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 31 points to lead New Orleans. James Johnson, who started in his Pelicans debut after being acquired in a trade with Dallaslast week, scored 17 points, and Josh Hart had 14 points and matched a career-high with 17 rebounds. New Orleans lost for just the second time in six games.

Nuggets 101, Clippers 94

All five Denver starters scored in double figures in a road win over Los Angeles.

Jamal Murray had 23 points, Michael Porter Jr. put up 20 and Will Barton add 19 for the Nuggets. New addition Aaron Gordon added 14 points and six rebounds, and Nikola Jokic had a quiet night, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Paul George(back from a two-game absence caused by a foot injury) followed with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Terance Mann chipped in 18 points off the bench.