NBA roundup: Damian Lillard shines in Blazers’ win

It was Damian Lillard’s night as he relished a 43-point game with the decisive three-point play. This allowed the visiting Portland Trail blazers to win their sixth game on the trot by defeating the New Orlean Pelicans 126-124 on Wednesday.

Lillard tied with a career-high assist of 16, left it late to put the nail in the coffin of the Pelicans as he gave his team a lead of 126-124 with just 16 seconds remaining on the clock.

It was not the Pelican’s night Lonzo Ball missed a 3-point attempt and Brandon Ingram missed another jumper on the final possession.

Golden State Warriors 120 - Miami Heat 112 (OT)

Stephen Curry returned to his usual brilliant self as he brushed aside his worst shooting night in three weeks with a pair of 3-pointers in overtime, including a go-ahead hoop with 1:15 to go that propelled Golden State to a come-from-behind victory over Miami in San Francisco.

Curry finished with 25 points on 8-for-25 shooting and added a game-high-tying 11 assists

Jimmy Butler (13 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) had a triple-double for Miami, which got 24 points from Bam Adebayo.

Atlanta Hawks 122 - Boston Celtics 114

Trae Young helped Atlanta return to winning ways after four straight losses as he scored 40 points, 16 in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and Jaylen Brown added 22 points and seven assists to lead Boston.

Celtic played without players Kemba Walker (left knee management) and Daniel Theis, who missed his second straight game with a sprained right index finger.

ALSO READ | Jayson Tatum still feeling effects of COVID-19

Philadelphia 76ers 118 - Houston Rockets 113

Joel Embiid battled through back pain to finish with 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Seth Curry added 25 points and host Philadelphia nearly blew a 29-point, second-half lead before finishing off Houston.

Tobias Harris contributed 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Sixers, who snapped their three-game losing streak.

John Wall led the struggling Rockets with 26 of his 28 points in the second half while DeMarcus Cousins and Jae’Sean Tate each had 19.

The BEST of DAME TIME from the last 3 games!



30 & 10 for @Dame_Lillard in each

CLUTCH play after CLUTCH play

All @trailblazers Ws (6 straight overall) pic.twitter.com/X3kpYWEkGu — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies 122 - Oklahoma City Thunder 113

Grayson Allen scored 22 points to lead Memphis to a win over visiting Oklahoma City as his performance helped the Grizzlies overcome an off-shooting night for Ja Morant, who was just 4 of 14 from the floor.

Despite an average night, Morant affected the game in plenty of ways, picking up his first triple-double of the season and the third of his career with 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Utah Jazz 114 - Los Angeles Clippers 96

Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and Utah captured its ninth consecutive victory, defeating host Los Angeles.

Lou Williams had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

ALSO READ | Nets pull off epic comeback at Phoenix

Indiana Pacers 134 - Minnesota Timberwolves 128 (OT)

Domantas Sabonis put in a good shift with 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, which helped the pacers record an overtime win against Minnesota.

Malik Beasley came off Minnesota’s bench to score a team-high 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds while Ricky Rubio added 20 points and 13 assists, but the Timberwolves still lost for the sixth time in seven games.

"He plays the game with so much joy."@StephenCurry30 reax this season! pic.twitter.com/KFmxfTNBYx — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2021

Chicago Bulls 105 - Detroit Pistons 102

Jerami Grant scored a career-high 43 points for Detroit but could not prevent his side from losing against the Bulls who came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Detroit.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 18 points and Patrick Williams tossed in 15 for Chicago. Thaddeus Young chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Washington Wizards 130 - Denver Nuggets 128

Davis Bertans scored a career-high 35 points and went 9-for-11 from beyond the arc while Russell Westbrook finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for Washington, which won its third straight.

Bradley Beal had 25 points and 10 assists and hit two free throws with 0.1 seconds left, lifting host Washington to a win over Denver.

Orlando Magic 107 - New York Knicks 89

Terence Ross came off the bench and put in a season-high performance of 30-points including 13 during a decisive run spanning the third and fourth quarters, as host Orlando overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat New York.

The 30 points by Ross were his most since he scored 35 points for the Magic against the Miami Heat on March 4, 2020. Nikola Vucevic (16 points, 16 rebounds) posted his 20th double-double of the season for the Magic.