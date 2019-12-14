Basketball

NBA Roundup: Harden's 54 points lead Rockets, Bucks win 17th straight

Houston Rockets star James Harden dominated once more in the NBA, scoring 54 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo helped Milwaukee Bucks to a win.

Dejan Kalinic
14 December, 2019 13:10 IST

Houston Rockets star James Harden continues his good form in the 2019-20 NBA season.   -  Getty Images

James Harden produced another 50-point performance in the NBA, while Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks extend its streak on Friday. Harden made it back-to-back 50-point games in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Coming off a 55-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden had 54 in the win over Orlando. The Bucks made it 17 straight wins by getting past the Memphis Grizzlies 127-114. Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 37 points and 11 rebounds in the Bucks' latest victory.

- Los Angeles' duos shine -

LeBron James (28 points and 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (33 points and 10 rebounds) helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-110.

 

The Los Angeles Clippers' stars also impressed. Paul George had 46 points and Kawhi Leonard 42 in a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 14-0 at home after Ben Simmons contributed 24 points and 11 assists in a 116-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

- Bad Bulls -

The Chicago Bulls was woeful in an 83-73 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls went at just 30 per cent from the field, shooting 27-of-90.

- Harden hot -

Harden continued his irresistible form for the Rockets.

- Friday's results -

Houston Rockets 130-107 Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers 116-109 New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers 113-110 Miami Heat
Indiana Pacers 110-100 Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets 83-73 Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks 127-114 Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz 114-106 Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Clippers 124-117 Minnesota Timberwolves
New York Knicks 103-101 Sacramento Kings

- Pistons at Rockets -

Can Detroit (10-15) stop Harden? The Rockets (17-8) host the Pistons on Saturday.

