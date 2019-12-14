NBA Roundup: Harden's 54 points lead Rockets, Bucks win 17th straight

James Harden produced another 50-point performance in the NBA, while Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks extend its streak on Friday. Harden made it back-to-back 50-point games in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Coming off a 55-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden had 54 in the win over Orlando. The Bucks made it 17 straight wins by getting past the Memphis Grizzlies 127-114. Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 37 points and 11 rebounds in the Bucks' latest victory.

- Los Angeles' duos shine -

LeBron James (28 points and 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (33 points and 10 rebounds) helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-110.

FINAL SCORE THREAD



James Harden (54 PTS, 10 3PM) goes for 50+ and 10 3PM for the 2nd consecutive game as the @HoustonRockets win in Orlando! #OneMission



Russell Westbrook: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST

Ben McLemore: 18 PTS, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/ffIhdMWhZy — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2019

The Los Angeles Clippers' stars also impressed. Paul George had 46 points and Kawhi Leonard 42 in a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 14-0 at home after Ben Simmons contributed 24 points and 11 assists in a 116-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

- Bad Bulls -

The Chicago Bulls was woeful in an 83-73 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls went at just 30 per cent from the field, shooting 27-of-90.

- Harden hot -

Harden continued his irresistible form for the Rockets.

- Friday's results - Houston Rockets 130-107 Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers 116-109 New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers 113-110 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers 110-100 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 83-73 Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks 127-114 Memphis Grizzlies

Utah Jazz 114-106 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers 124-117 Minnesota Timberwolves

New York Knicks 103-101 Sacramento Kings

- Pistons at Rockets -

Can Detroit (10-15) stop Harden? The Rockets (17-8) host the Pistons on Saturday.