NBA Roundup: Harden's 54 points lead Rockets, Bucks win 17th straight Houston Rockets star James Harden dominated once more in the NBA, scoring 54 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo helped Milwaukee Bucks to a win. Dejan Kalinic 14 December, 2019 13:10 IST Houston Rockets star James Harden continues his good form in the 2019-20 NBA season. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 14 December, 2019 13:10 IST James Harden produced another 50-point performance in the NBA, while Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks extend its streak on Friday. Harden made it back-to-back 50-point games in the Houston Rockets' 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.Coming off a 55-point game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harden had 54 in the win over Orlando. The Bucks made it 17 straight wins by getting past the Memphis Grizzlies 127-114. Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 37 points and 11 rebounds in the Bucks' latest victory.- Los Angeles' duos shine -LeBron James (28 points and 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (33 points and 10 rebounds) helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 113-110. FINAL SCORE THREAD James Harden (54 PTS, 10 3PM) goes for 50+ and 10 3PM for the 2nd consecutive game as the @HoustonRockets win in Orlando! #OneMission Russell Westbrook: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 6 ASTBen McLemore: 18 PTS, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/ffIhdMWhZy— NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2019 The Los Angeles Clippers' stars also impressed. Paul George had 46 points and Kawhi Leonard 42 in a 124-117 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.The Philadelphia 76ers are 14-0 at home after Ben Simmons contributed 24 points and 11 assists in a 116-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.- Bad Bulls -The Chicago Bulls was woeful in an 83-73 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Bulls went at just 30 per cent from the field, shooting 27-of-90.- Harden hot -Harden continued his irresistible form for the Rockets.- Friday's results -Houston Rockets 130-107 Orlando MagicPhiladelphia 76ers 116-109 New Orleans PelicansLos Angeles Lakers 113-110 Miami HeatIndiana Pacers 110-100 Atlanta HawksCharlotte Hornets 83-73 Chicago BullsMilwaukee Bucks 127-114 Memphis GrizzliesUtah Jazz 114-106 Golden State WarriorsLos Angeles Clippers 124-117 Minnesota TimberwolvesNew York Knicks 103-101 Sacramento Kings- Pistons at Rockets -Can Detroit (10-15) stop Harden? The Rockets (17-8) host the Pistons on Saturday.