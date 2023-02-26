NBA roundup: Toronto Raptors edges Detroit Pistons for fourth straight win

Pascal Siakam scored 29 points, and visiting Toronto defeated Detroit.

Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points for the Raptors, who have won four in a row for the first time this season. Marvin Bagley III had 21 points and 18 rebounds off the bench for the Pistons, who have lost four in a row. James Wiseman added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

After Cory Joseph’s 3-pointer tied the game at 84 with 3:44 remaining, Trent made a 3-pointer with 2:38 to go. Isaiah Livers and Siakam exchanged dunks and Toronto still led by three with 2:01 left. Jaden Ivey made two free throws, trimming the deficit to one.

Siakam made two foul shots with 11 seconds to go. Bagley made one of two free throws with four seconds left, and then Siakam sealed the win with two free throws and defeated Pistons with a score of 91-95

Pacers 121 bt. Magic 108

Indiana Pacers centre Myles Turner (33) and Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris, right, fight for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Orlando. | Photo Credit: AP

Myles Turner scored 24 points, and Bennedict Mathurin added 19 as visiting Indiana dominated the second half in a win over Orlando.

Jordan Nwora had 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists off the bench for Indiana, which led by as many as 21 and won for just the third time in its last 13 games. Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and 14 assists, and Andrew Nembhard scored 13 points.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 21 points, while Paolo Banchero scored 19, Markelle Fultz had 18 and Jalen Suggs chipped in 14. The Magic shot 38.9 per cent from the field and 6 of 29 (20.7 per cent) from 3-point range.

Grizzlies 112 bt. Nuggets 94

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is defended by Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Memphis. | Photo Credit: AP

Memphis held visiting Denver to just its seventh outing with fewer than 100 points en route to a rout.

Memphis snapped Western Conference-leading Denver’s four-game winning streak emphatically, capitalizing on the Nuggets shooting just 36 of 89 from the floor. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 23 points and matched Xavier Tillman’s seven rebounds. Tillman scored 12 points as one of six Memphis scorers in double figures.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points and snared a game-high 13 rebounds. Jeff Green came off the bench to score 12 points. The Grizzlies took control in the middle quarters, going on a 24-7 run over the first half of the second period to build a 23-point lead.

Jazz 118 bt. Spurs 102

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives as San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. | Photo Credit: AP

Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points, and Utah dug out of a 14-point deficit en route to a victory over San Antonio in Salt Lake City.

The new-look Jazz got another nice contribution off the bench from Kris Dunn, who totalled 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in his second game after signing a 10-day contract.

Jeremy Sochan led the Spurs with 22 points and Keldon Johnson contributed 18 points and seven rebounds, but San Antonio dropped its 16th straight game overall and 18th in a row on the road.