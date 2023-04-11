NBA stats: Who had the most points-per-game in regular season?

The NBA regular season concluded on April 9 and six teams from each conference made it to the Playoffs, which are set to begin from April 15.

Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans from the Western Conference, and the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Atalanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors from the Eastern Conference will compete in the Play-In Tournament.

Ahead of the post season, here are the players who topped the scoring charts at the end of the gruelling, nearly six-month long regular season.