NBA stats: Who had the most points-per-game in regular season?

NBA: Here is the list of the league’s most prolific scorers during the 2022/23 regular season.

11 April, 2023 04:00 IST
Joel Embiid in action for Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid in action for Philadelphia 76ers. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA regular season concluded on April 9 and six teams from each conference made it to the Playoffs, which are set to begin from April 15.

Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans from the Western Conference, and the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Atalanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors from the Eastern Conference will compete in the Play-In Tournament.

Ahead of the post season, here are the players who topped the scoring charts at the end of the gruelling, nearly six-month long regular season.

PlayerTeamGames StartedPoints Per Game (PPG)FG%3P%
Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers6633.154.833.0
Luka DoncicDallas Mavericks6632.449.634.2
Damian LillardPortland Trailblazers5832.246.337.1
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderOklahoma City Thunder6831.451.034.5
Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks6331.155.327.5

