Basketball

NBA semifinals: Nuggets blow past Suns 125-100, advance to Western Conference finals

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26, and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals by beating the Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6.

AP
PHOENIX 12 May, 2023 10:50 IST
PHOENIX 12 May, 2023 10:50 IST
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, greets guard Christian Braun leaves the game during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun in their 125-100 win.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, greets guard Christian Braun leaves the game during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun in their 125-100 win. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt York

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26, and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals by beating the Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26, and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating the short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Denver’s series victory comes two seasons after the Nuggets were embarrassed in a second-round postseason sweep by the Suns. This time, it was the Suns getting blown out on their home floor to end the season for the second straight year.

Also Read
NBA semifinals: Tatum’s 4th-quarter 3s push Celtics past 76ers 95-86; force Game 7

The Nuggets will play in the conference finals for the first time since they lost to the Lakers in five games in the Florida bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have never reached the NBA Finals.

The top-seeded Nuggets used a 23-2 run during the latter part of the first quarter to take a 44-26 lead and never looked back. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — averaging 9.5 points in the playoffs — scored 17 in the first quarter, while Jokic added 14.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 21 points. Jokic shot 13 of 18 from the field and added 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Denver’s offensive onslaught continued in the second as the lead grew to 81-51 by halftime, leading to boos from Suns fans as players made their way to the locker room. The second half was essentially an afterthought.

Cameron Payne scored 31 points for Phoenix, hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers. Kevin Durant added 23.

The Suns were playing without injured starters Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. Ayton sustained a rib contusion in Tuesday’s Game 5, while Paul has been out the past four games with a strained left groin.

Phoenix was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals at home for a second straight season despite a blockbuster trade deadline deal for Durant, a 13-time All-Star and one of the game’s most prolific scorers. The 34-year-old had some good moments in the playoffs but made just 1 of his first 10 shots on Thursday as the Suns fell into a huge hole.

Also Read
NBA semifinals: Heat, Lakers get another chance to move to conference finals; Knicks, Warriors on brink”

Suns guard Devin Booker was brilliant in most of the postseason, averaging 36 points per game on 60% before Game 6. But the three-time All-Star finished with just 12 points on Thursday.

The home team won the first five games of the series until the Nuggets broke through in Game 6.

DEJA VU

For the Suns, the loss was eerily similar to Game 7 of last year’s Western Conference semifinals.

Phoenix, with the NBA’s best record, fell behind Dallas by 30 points by halftime and ended up losing 123-90 to end its season.

In the shot clock era, the home team has trailed by 30-plus points in a potential playoff elimination game just three times. Phoenix is now responsible for two of them. The other was the Bucks in 2015.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: NBA Playoffs first-round recap 2022-23

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us