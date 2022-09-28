Basketball

NBA update: Thunder signs veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

AP
28 September, 2022 09:22 IST
The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci.

Harkless made his NBA debut with Orlando in 2012. He has career averages of 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 621 games, also playing for Portland, Miami, the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

The 22-year-old Krejci was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-8 guard played in 30 games during his rookie season with Oklahoma City, averaging 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.

