Basketball

NBA fines and suspends Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for misconduct

NBA launched an independent investigation last November, alleging racist and sexist remarks made by Sarver during the 18 years he has owned the franchise.

Reuters
13 September, 2022 22:57 IST
13 September, 2022 22:57 IST
The Arizona native, Sarver, made his fortune in banking and real estate and became the Suns’ and Mercury’s majority owner in 2004.

The Arizona native, Sarver, made his fortune in banking and real estate and became the Suns’ and Mercury’s majority owner in 2004. | Photo Credit: AP

NBA launched an independent investigation last November, alleging racist and sexist remarks made by Sarver during the 18 years he has owned the franchise.

The NBA suspended Phoenix Suns managing partner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million on Tuesday for creating a toxic work environment.

The league launched an independent investigation last November following an ESPN report alleging racist and sexist remarks made by Sarver during the 18 years he has owned the franchise.

The law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz interviewed 320 people, including current and former employees who worked for Sarver with the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. The firm evaluated more than 80,000 documents and other materials, including emails, text messages and videos.

The report released Tuesday found that Sarver, who cooperated fully with the investigation, “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies.

This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.”

Also Read
Australia beats China to clinch FIBA Asian Women’s U-18 Championship title

Specifically, the report said Sarver used the “N-word” on at least five occasions, sexually harassed female employees, and yelled and cursed at workers.

Other Suns employees also engaged in workplace misconduct, with the report calling the team’s human resources department “historically ineffective and not a trusted resource” for employees.

During his one-year suspension, Sarver is not allowed to attend games or practices or be present at any NBA or WNBA offices, arenas or practice facilities. He cannot have any involvement with the teams’ business or basketball operations and cannot participate in either league’s board meetings.

Sarver also must complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct.

His $10 million fine, the maximum allowed by the NBA’s constitution and by-laws, will be donated to organizations committed to addressing race- and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.

There was no immediate reaction from Sarver or the Suns following the release of Tuesday’s report.

Sarver, 60, became the Suns’ and Mercury’s majority owner in 2004. The Arizona native made his fortune in banking and real estate.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Australian coach blazes a trail for women in African basketball

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us