NBA: Wizards use efficient offensive effort to blast Pacers

Bradley Beal led seven scorers in double figures with 32 points, and the Washington Wizards rolled at home for their eighth win in the past 11 games with a 127-113 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Beal shot 13 of 18 from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, to pace a Washington offense that was making nearly 70 percent of its field goal attempts for much of the contest. The Wizards finished the night 48 of 75 from the floor and 12 of 26 beyond the 3-point arc.

Washington’s efficient offensive showing included a perfect 6-for-6 performance from the floor for Daniel Gafford, who scored 13 points, 7-of-8 shooting by Deni Avdija en route to 16 points off the bench and 7-of-10 shooting from Monte Morris. Morris scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists.

Kristaps Porzingis recorded a double-double with 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert knocked down 3 of 7 3-point attempts on the way to 13 points and Kendrick Nunn rounded out Washington’s double-figure scorers with 10 points off the bench.

Nunn also matched Beal’s team-high six assists. An eighth Wizard, Delon Wright, came off the bench to notch nine points in addition to five assists.

Thirty-two of Washington’s 48 made field goals were assisted. Seven Wizards doled out at least two assists to field the team’s balanced offensive attack.

Washington overwhelmed Indiana nearly the entire game, only trailing briefly in the first quarter before taking command. A 14-2 run just before halftime effectively put the game out of reach, extending the Wizards’ lead to a game-high 25 points as the Pacers’ struggles continued.

Saturday’s loss marked the fourth straight for Indiana and 15th in the last 17 games.

Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 21 points and notched for a game-high seven assists in the loss, Myles Turner added 20 points and both Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin chipped in 16 points.