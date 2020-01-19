NBA wrap: Bucks and LeBron's Lakers soar, 76ers end road skid

Giannis Antetokounmpo and NBA leader the Milwaukee Bucks eased past the Brooklyn Nets, while LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers topped the Houston Rockets.

Antetokounmpo's 29 points and 12 rebounds fuelled Milwaukee's 117-97 victory away to the Nets on Saturday.

Khris Middleton scored 20 points for the Bucks, which improved its league-best record to 38-6 amid a six-game winning streak.

James also had a double-double as the Western Conference-leading Lakers powered past rival the Rockets 124-115 on the road.

31 PTS, 12 AST For LeBron! @KingJames becomes the first @Lakers player since @MagicJohnson (1989-90) with at least 8 games of 30+ points and 10+ assists. pic.twitter.com/wNirZcuSP9 — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2020

After the Orlando Magic snapped its nine-game winning streak, the Lakers bounced back thanks to 31 points and 12 assists from James in Houston.

Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, while Lakers team-mates Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 20 points apiece.

The Rockets was led by Russell Westbrook, who put up 35 points for his fourth consecutive 30-point game, and James Harden (34 points).

Sixers end road woes

Ben Simmons (21 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST) and the @sixers come up with two big stops late to win at The Garden.



Tobias Harris: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 4 3PM

Marcus Morris Sr.: 20 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/JHdc9DSU5w — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers snapped a six-game road losing streak with a 90-87 victory at the lowly New York Knicks. Ben Simmons had 20 points for the 76ers.

The Los Angeles Clippers rallied to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130 on the back of Kawhi Leonard's 39 points.

Rudy Gobert's 28 points and 15 rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic's 30 points inspired the Utah Jazz to a 123-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Devin Booker had 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Phoenix Suns stunned the Boston Celtics 123-119. Marcus Smart's franchise-record 11 three-pointers were not enough for the Celtics.

Carmelo struggles in OKC

Nerlens Noel's leads to Darius Bazley's ! #NBARooks



: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/XZfMH2j9KR — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2020

While Chris Paul shined with 30 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder, fellow veteran Carmelo Anthony struggled in the Portland Trail Blazers' 119-106 loss. He was four of 13 from the field and missed all three attempts from beyond the arc for nine points in 32 minutes.

From Noel to Bazley

After Nerlens Noel blocked a shot, Darius Bazley went up the other end and hammered home the slam for the Thunder!

Saturday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 117-97 Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles Clippers 133-130 New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns 123-119 Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers 90-87 New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons 136-103 Atlanta Hawks

Toronto Raptors 122-112 Minnesota Timberwolves

Chicago Bulls 118-116 Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors 109-95 Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 Houston Rockets

Utah Jazz 123-101 Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder 119-106 Portland Trail Blazers

Pacers at Nuggets

Only two games are scheduled for Sunday, with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs are the only other teams in action. The Indiana Pacers (27-15) is riding a four-game winning streak, while the Denver Nuggets (29-12) is coming off three straight victories.