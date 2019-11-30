More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Wrap: Bucks, Lakers stretch winning streaks to 10 Giannis Antetokounmpo again led the Bucks in a 119-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, while The Lakers defeated Washington Wizards 125-103. Dejan Kalinic 30 November, 2019 14:32 IST Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 30 November, 2019 14:32 IST The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers extended their respective winning streaks to 10 games in the NBA on Friday.Giannis Antetokounmpo again led the Bucks in a 119-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds, while George Hill contributed 18 points off the bench. "It's amazing! It feels good."Giannis on the Bucks 10 game win streak: pic.twitter.com/4TcAiS724b— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 30, 2019 The Bucks is 16-3 and has a 1.5-game lead atop the Eastern Conference.The Lakers continued to pull clear atop the west after a 125-103 victory over the Washington Wizards.Once again, Anthony Davis (26 points and 13 rebounds) and LeBron James (23 points and 11 assists) led the way for the 17-2 Lakers. Straight. #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/fev77NtNQk— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 30, 2019 Doncic delights again as Embiid guides 76ersLuka Doncic put on a show again, contributing 42 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.Philadelphia star Joel Embiid finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds in the 76ers' 101-95 victory against the New York Knicks.Trae Young had 49 points after going 16 of 28 from the field, but the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Indiana Pacers 105-104 in overtime.Hassan Whiteside blocked his way into the Portland Trail Blazers' record books. Whiteside's 10 blocks in a 107-103 win over the Chicago Bulls was a franchise record. Luka pulled out all the tricks tonight. @luka7doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/R72yDc8n71— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 30, 2019 Magic struggleOrlando Magic's starters Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Khem Birch, Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz combined to go 16 of 49 from the field in a 90-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors. .@IAmCHAP24 @npowell2404 ☝ @TerenceDavisJr pic.twitter.com/uhs3mBiEby— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 30, 2019 Anthony lifts BlazersCarmelo Anthony had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Trail Blazers' win.Friday's resultsBrooklyn Nets 112-107 Boston CelticsCharlotte Hornets 110-107 Detroit PistonsToronto Raptors 90-83 Orlando MagicMilwaukee Bucks 119-110 Cleveland CavaliersPhiladelphia 76ers 101-95 New York KnicksIndiana Pacers 105-104 Atlanta HawksMiami Heat 122-105 Golden State WarriorsUtah Jazz 103-94 Memphis GrizzliesOklahoma City Thunder 109-104 New Orleans PelicansSan Antonio Spurs 107-97 Los Angeles ClippersDallas Mavericks 120-113 Phoenix SunsPortland Trail Blazers 107-103 Chicago BullsLos Angeles Lakers 125-103 Washington Wizards Pacers at 76ersThe Pacers (12-6) and 76ers (13-6) are sixth and fifth respectively in the Eastern Conference ahead of their clash on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.