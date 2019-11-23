NBA Wrap: Clippers edge Rockets, Lakers win again

The Los Angeles Clippers handed the Houston Rockets another loss, while the Lakers' run continued in the NBA on Friday.

A 42-point fourth quarter helped the Clippers edge the Rockets 122-119 at the Staples Center.

Stars Kawhi Leonard (24 points) and Paul George (19) helped the Clippers, while Lou Williams hit 26 points off the bench.

The Rockets suffered a second straight loss despite 37 points and 12 assists from James Harden and a 22-point haul from Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers extended their winning streak to six games by overcoming the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-127.

Once again, it was Anthony Davis (33 points and 11 rebounds) and LeBron James (23 points and 14 assists) leading the Lakers.

Doncic, Drummond deliver

Luka Doncic continued his fine form. The Mavericks star had 30 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in Dallas' 143-101 demolition of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Andre Drummond stepped up for the Detroit Pistons, finishing with 23 points and 15 rebounds in a 128-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Facing one of his former teams, Jimmy Butler had 27 points and seven assists for the Miami Heat in a 116-108 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

Cavaliers crushed

The Cavaliers slumped to a sixth straight loss and it was an embarrassing 42-point defeat to the Mavericks.

Leonard's key shot

Leonard hit the key shot for the Clippers with 15.4 seconds remaining before a couple of late George free throws.

Lakers at Grizzlies

Can Memphis end the Lakers' run? The Grizzlies have struggled to a 5-9 record and lost their past two ahead of Saturday's game against the 13-2 Lakers.

Friday's results

Detroit Pistons 128-103 Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards 125-118 Charlotte Hornets

Brooklyn Nets 116-97 Sacramento Kings

Philadelphia 76ers 115-104 San Antonio Spurs

Miami Heat 116-108 Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers 130-127 Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks 143-101 Cleveland Cavaliers

Denver Nuggets 96-92 Boston Celtics

Utah Jazz 113-109 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers 122-119 Houston Rockets