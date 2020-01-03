More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA wrap: Doncic dominates for Mavs, Clippers wins again Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Thursday, while the Los Angeles Clippers cruised again. Dejan Kalinic 03 January, 2020 12:16 IST Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 03 January, 2020 12:16 IST Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Thursday, while the Los Angeles Clippers cruised again. Doncic's 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists saw the Mavericks past the Brooklyn Nets 123-111. Seth Curry provided plenty of support off the bench with 25 points on nine-of-13 shooting. Luka Doncic leads the way in the @dallasmavs win with 31 PTS (15 in 4th), 13 REB, 7 AST. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Gi7krxNpMo— NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2020 The Clippers eased to a 126-112 win over the Detroit Pistons. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 30 points, but it was the Clippers' bench that did most of the damage. Montrezl Harrell (23 points), Lou Williams (22) and JaMychal Green (12 points and 12 rebounds) impressed. Awesome Adebayo leads Heat Bam Adebayo handles and ball-fakes to the bucket.@Raptors 57@MiamiHEAT 58: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/TU5qPUXwuE— NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2020 Bam Adebayo had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds in the Miami Heat's 84-76 win against the Toronto Raptors. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 25 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 109-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. A double-double from Rudy Gobert (17 points and 12 rebounds) saw the Utah Jazz past the Chicago Bulls 102-98. Poor Pistons Detroit's starters struggled against the Clippers. The Pistons' starting line-up – Tony Snell, Sekou Doumbouya, Andre Drummond, Svi Mykhailiuk and Tim Frazier – went 14-of-43 from the field in the loss. Spellman's slam Golden State Warriors forward Omari Spellman delivered a huge dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Omari Spellman drives and rocks the rim in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/vwR27CaJ3Z— NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2020 Thursday's resultsCharlotte Hornets 109-106 Cleveland Cavaliers Denver Nuggets 124-116 Indiana Pacers Miami Heat 84-76 Toronto Raptors Utah Jazz 102-98 Chicago Bulls Minnesota Timberwolves 99-84 Golden State Warriors Dallas Mavericks 123-111 Brooklyn Nets Oklahoma City Thunder 109-103 San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings 128-123 Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Clippers 126-112 Detroit Pistons Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.