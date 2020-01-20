NBA Wrap: Jokic double-double not enough for Nuggets, Spurs sink Heat

Nikola Jokic's double-double proved in vain as the streaking Indiana Pacers pulled off a 115-107 heist against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

The Pacers outscored the Nuggets by 15 points in the fourth quarter to snatch the eight-point victory on Sunday, their fifth in succession.

Jokic had a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds for Denver (29-13), while Domantas Sabonis led Indiana (28-15) with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists – his first career triple-double.

@Dsabonis11 records his 1st career triple-double with 22 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST in the @Pacers 5th consecutive W! #IndianaStyle pic.twitter.com/WIMypPVQhu — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2020

TJ Warren and Malcolm Brogdon also chipped in with 22 points apiece for the Pacers, while Doug McDermott added 24 in 21 minutes.

LaMarcus Aldridge (21) and DeMar DeRozan (20) combined for 41 points to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 107-102 victory over the Miami Heat.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 16 rebounds in a losing cause for Miami, beaten for the first time in three games.

Mills makes history on special occasion

Patty Mills hustles to save the ball and regain possession for the Spurs, earning your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/d5amPTciqj — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 20, 2020

Patty Mills celebrated San Antonio's inaugural Indigenous Night in fitting style, contributing 18 points and five rebounds from the bench against the Heat.

The 31-year-old guard drained four shots from beyond the arc to become the first Australian to register 1,000 three-pointers in NBA history.

Lamb labours in Denver

Indiana overcame the Nuggets despite receiving little assistance from Jeremy Lamb, who managed zero points and a solitary assist in 23 minutes on the floor.

Dozier dazzles and dishes

PJ Dozier crosses and drops the slick dime to Plumlee!@Pacers 83@nuggets 89



: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/xFcg3sUYE9 — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2020

PJ Dozier produced a neat crossover and pass for Mason Plumlee as the Nuggets tried unsuccessfully to streak clear at Pepsi Center.

Sunday's results

San Antonio Spurs 107-102 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers 115-107 Denver Nuggets

Lakers at Celtics

LeBron James leads the Los Angeles Lakers (34-8) to Boston on Monday for a date with the Celtics (27-14), who will be eager to snap a three-game losing streak.