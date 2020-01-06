NBA Wrap: LeBron shines in Lakers win, Clippers set franchise record

The Los Angeles Lakers extended its winning streak with a 106-99 victory against the Detroit Pistons, thanks to LeBron James' triple-double.

James posted 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Lakers to its fifth consecutive win in the NBA on Monday.

Lakers teammate Anthony Davis contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Western Conference-leading Lakers improved to 29-7 for the season.

The Pistons (13-24) was led by Derrick Rose's 28 points off the bench, while Andre Drummond – the subject of trade speculation – had 12 points and 18 rebounds in Los Angeles.

Clippers make history

The Los Angeles Clippers benefited from three players with 30 or more points for the first time in franchise history in its 135-132 win over the New York Knicks. Montrezl Harrell top-scored with 34 points, while Paul George and Lou Williams added 32 in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Marcus Morris Sr. had a game-high 38 for the Knicks in LA.

Damian Lillard put up 34 points and 12 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers' 122-111 loss at the Miami Heat. Hassan Whiteside's return to Miami yielded 21 points and 18 rebounds. The Heat were led by Goran Dragic's 29 points and 13 assists.

Dante Exum's career-high 28 points headlined the Cleveland Cavaliers' spirited 118-103 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Devin Booker posted 40 points but the Phoenix Suns still went down 121-114 to the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, which was inspired by Jonas Valanciunas' 30 points.

Anthony struggles from the floor

Carmelo Anthony finished with 11 points but that was on five-of-six shooting from the foul line. The Blazers veteran was only three-of-11 from the floor, while he missed all four three-point attempts in 37 minutes.

Miami's Duncan Robinson was two-of-11 from the floor and the same from beyond the arc for six points.

Sunday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 135-132 New York Knicks

Miami Heat 122-111 Portland Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies 121-114 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers 106-99 Detroit Pistons

Thunder at 76ers

All eyes will be on Wells Fargo Center when the slumping Philadelphia 76ers hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. The 76ers (23-14) has lost four in a row to be fifth in the Eastern Conference, while the Thunder (20-15) is eyeing a sixth successive victory.