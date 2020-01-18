More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Wrap: Doncic lifts Mavericks, Hawks end San Antonio wait The Dallas Mavericks was too good for the Portland Trail Blazers as Luka Doncic starred, while Atlanta Hawks won in San Antonio for first time since 1997. Dejan Kalinic 18 January, 2020 13:48 IST Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 18 January, 2020 13:48 IST Luka Doncic starred once more for the Dallas Mavericks, while the Atlanta Hawks ended a long wait in San Antonio in the NBA. Doncic's 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists guided the Mavericks past the Portland Trail Blazers 120-112 on Friday.He got plenty of support from Tim Hardaway Jr., who chipped in with 29 points as the Mavericks improved to 27-15. Damian Lillard poured in 34 points for the Trail Blazers, while Hassan Whiteside had a double-double of 21 points and 18 rebounds.The Hawks recorded their first win in San Antonio since 1997 thanks to a 121-120 victory over the Spurs. Trae Young posted 31 points, while Kevin Huerter hit a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining for the game-winner.- Simmons shines as Raptors crush Wizards -Ben Simmons finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Philadelphia 76ers' 100-89 win over the Chicago Bulls. the updated NBA standings after Friday night's action. pic.twitter.com/7QJn06TqkM— NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2020 Norman Powell (28 points) and Terence Davis (23) led the Toronto Raptors past the Washington Wizards 140-111.Jimmy Butler had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Miami Heat's 115-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.- Dunn struggles -Kris Dunn failed to score a point, going 0-for-three from the field in 15 minutes in the Bulls' loss.- Morant magic -Ja Morant delivered a huge dunk in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.- Friday's results -Indiana Pacers 116-114 Minnesota TimberwolvesPhiladelphia 76ers 100-89 Chicago BullsToronto Raptors 140-111 Washington WizardsMemphis Grizzlies 113-109 Cleveland CavaliersMiami Heat 115-108 Oklahoma City ThunderAtlanta Hawks 121-120 San Antonio SpursDallas Mavericks 120-112 Portland Trail Blazers- Lakers at Rockets -The Los Angeles Lakers (33-8) visits the Houston Rockets (26-14) in a blockbuster clash on Saturday. Lakers star Anthony Davis is questionable for the encounter. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.