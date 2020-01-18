NBA Wrap: Doncic lifts Mavericks, Hawks end San Antonio wait

Luka Doncic starred once more for the Dallas Mavericks, while the Atlanta Hawks ended a long wait in San Antonio in the NBA. Doncic's 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists guided the Mavericks past the Portland Trail Blazers 120-112 on Friday.

He got plenty of support from Tim Hardaway Jr., who chipped in with 29 points as the Mavericks improved to 27-15. Damian Lillard poured in 34 points for the Trail Blazers, while Hassan Whiteside had a double-double of 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The Hawks recorded their first win in San Antonio since 1997 thanks to a 121-120 victory over the Spurs. Trae Young posted 31 points, while Kevin Huerter hit a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining for the game-winner.

- Simmons shines as Raptors crush Wizards -

Ben Simmons finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the Philadelphia 76ers' 100-89 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Norman Powell (28 points) and Terence Davis (23) led the Toronto Raptors past the Washington Wizards 140-111.

Jimmy Butler had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Miami Heat's 115-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

- Dunn struggles -

Kris Dunn failed to score a point, going 0-for-three from the field in 15 minutes in the Bulls' loss.

- Morant magic -

Ja Morant delivered a huge dunk in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

- Friday's results - Indiana Pacers 116-114 Minnesota Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers 100-89 Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors 140-111 Washington Wizards

Memphis Grizzlies 113-109 Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat 115-108 Oklahoma City Thunder

Atlanta Hawks 121-120 San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks 120-112 Portland Trail Blazers

- Lakers at Rockets -

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-8) visits the Houston Rockets (26-14) in a blockbuster clash on Saturday. Lakers star Anthony Davis is questionable for the encounter.