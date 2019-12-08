NBA Wrap: Simmons, Doncic lead 76ers & Mavericks to crushing wins

The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks won big in the NBA thanks to Ben Simmons and Luka Doncic. Simmons scored a career-high 34 points as the 76ers humbled the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-94 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The All-Star was almost unstoppable in 26 minutes of action, making 12 of 14 field goals and hitting nine of 12 free throws to help the 76ers improve to 11-0 at home. Philadelphia stayed perfect on home court despite the absence of Joel Embiid due to a left hip contusion.

Luka Doncic becomes the 3rd player in NBA history with 18 straight games of 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists!



26 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists

Reigning Rookie of the Year Doncic, meanwhile, fuelled the Mavericks' 130-84 demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic posted 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes for the Mavs, who led 64-52 at half-time.

- Westbrook records triple-double -

Russell Westbrook had his third consecutive triple-double in the Houston Rockets' 115-109 win at home to the Phoenix Suns. Westbrook finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Rockets team-mate James Harden scored 34 points.

- Cavs set season low -

It was a tough night for the Cavaliers. Their 36 first-half points set a season low for points in a half, less than the 40 they managed against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Lonzo Ball endured a forgettable game. The Pelicans guard was one of nine from the floor for just two points in 27 minutes. He also missed all seven of his three-point attempts.

- Simmons drops another three -

Prior to this season, Simmons had never made a three-pointer in the regular season. He is now up to two following this effort from beyond the arc.

Saturday's results Dallas Mavericks 130-84 New Orleans Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers 141-94 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 104-103 New York Knicks

Houston Rockets 115-109 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 126-112 Memphis Grizzlies

- Raptors at 76ers -

It is back-to-back home games for the 76ers (16-7), who welcome reigning champion the Toronto Raptors (15-6) to Philadelphia on Sunday. The 76ers will be looking to stay unbeaten on home court, while the Raptors can snap a two-game losing streak.