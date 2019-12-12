NBA Roundup: Clippers win in Leonard's Toronto return, Bucks stretch streak

Kawhi Leonard enjoyed a successful return to Toronto on Wednesday, while the Milwaukee Bucks' run continued and James Harden starred in the NBA. Back in Toronto, where he won the NBA championship last season, Leonard helped the Los Angeles Clippers past the Raptors 112-92.

The star received a tribute video and finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Clippers improved to 19-7. Top of the Eastern Conference, the Bucks clinched a 16th straight win by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 127-112.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad soreness), Milwaukee still cruised thanks to Eric Bledsoe's 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Harden had 55 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to see the Houston Rockets past the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-110.

- LeBron lifts Lakers, Graham shines -

LeBron James' triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists saw the Los Angeles Lakers improve to 22-3 by beating the Orlando Magic 96-87.

Devonte Graham starred for the Charlotte Hornets as his 40 points saw it past the Brooklyn Nets 113-108. A double-double from Rudy Gobert (20 points and 16 rebounds) helped the Utah Jazz claim a 127-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

- Warriors' woes -

The Golden State Warriors (5-21) is the worst team in the NBA after losing to the New York Knicks (5-20). The Knicks ended a 10-game losing streak with a 124-122 overtime win.

- Morant magic -

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, produced a nice dunk in a win over the Phoenix Suns.

- Wednesday's results - Houston Rockets 116-110 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 122-117 Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers 96-87 Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Clippers 112-92 Toronto Raptors

Charlotte Hornets 113-108 Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls 136-102 Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz 127-116 Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies 115-108 Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks 127-112 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 94-93 Oklahoma City Thunder

New York Knicks 124-122 Golden State Warriors

- 76ers at Celtics -

The Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) has struggled on the road so far this season and faces the Boston Celtics (17-6) at TD Garden on Thursday.