NBA Wrap: 76ers stay perfect at home, Robinson equals Miami record The Philadelphia 76ers improved to 13-0 at home this NBA season by beating the Denver Nuggets, while Miami Heat beat Atlanta Hawks 135-121. Dejan Kalinic 11 December, 2019 13:40 IST Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against Denver Nuggets. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 11 December, 2019 13:40 IST The Philadelphia 76ers maintained its perfect home record in the NBA on Tuesday, while Duncan Robinson starred for the Miami Heat. The 76ers improved to 13-0 at home with a 97-92 victory over the Denver Nuggets.Joel Embiid led the way again with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the 76ers, while Tobias Harris had 20 points. Robinson made 10-of-14 from three-point range in Miami's 135-121 overtime victory against the Atlanta Hawks.The 25-year-old, who went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, scored 34 points for the Heat and tied the franchise record for most threes made in a game. the updated #NBA standings through Dec. 10! pic.twitter.com/8hEgaImmti— NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2019 - Nunn, Adebayo and Butler shine -Miami had more stars. Kendrick Nunn had 36 points and Bam Adebayo a triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Jimmy Butler (20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists) also had a triple-double.Devonte' Graham's 29 points saw the Charlotte Hornets overcome the Washington Wizards 114-107. The Portland Trail Blazers thrashed the New York Knicks 115-87 thanks to 31 points from Damian Lillard.- Knicks' slump continues -The Knicks fell to a 10th straight loss as their record dropped to 4-20, with RJ Barrett struggling from the field, going one-of-nine.- Ridiculous Robinson -Robinson was in unbelievable form from beyond the arc for Miami.- Tuesday's results -Charlotte Hornets 114-107 Washington WizardsPhiladelphia 76ers 97-92 Denver NuggetsMiami Heat 135-121 Atlanta HawksPortland Trail Blazers 115-87 New York Knicks- Clippers at Raptors -Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto when his Los Angeles Clippers (18-7) faces the Raptors (16-7) on Wednesday.