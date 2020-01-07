NBA Wrap: Spurs stun Bucks, 76ers snap skid and Doncic posts another triple-double

The San Antonio Spurs stunned NBA leaders the Milwaukee Bucks 126-104, while the Philadelphia 76ers ended a four-game losing streak on Tuesday.

San Antonio used a season-high 19 three-pointers to upstage Milwaukee, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

DeMar DeRozan posted 25 points for the Spurs (15-20) and teammate Patty Mills added 21 points – including six for 10 from beyond the arc.

25 PTS (11-15 FGM), 7 AST from DeMar DeRozan fuels the @spurs home win vs. Milwaukee.



Patty Mills: 21 PTS, 6 3PM

Rudy Gay: 17 PTS, 8 REB

LaMarcus Aldridge: 17 PTS pic.twitter.com/mh6ZuA4zVd — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2020

The high-flying Bucks (32-6) were led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists on the road.

In Philadelphia, the 76ers returned to winning ways thanks to a 120-113 victory at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ben Simmons' double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds, Josh Richardson's 23 points and Joel Embiid's 18 points despite a dislocated finger fuelled the 76ers.

Doncic with league-leading triple-double

Luka Doncic recorded his 11th triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 118-110. He scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter, collected 11 rebounds and tallied 10 assists.

Markelle Fultz – the number one pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the 76ers – had a career-high 25 points to lead the Orlando Magic past the Brooklyn Nets 101-89. Team-mate Nikola Vucevic added 11 points and 24 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic was red-hot in the Denver Nuggets' 123-115 triumph at the Atlanta Hawks. He had a career-best 47 points with no turnovers.

Ish Smith put up a game-high 27 points as the Washington Wizards shocked the Boston Celtics 99-94.

Bogan Bogdanovic's 35 points led the Utah Jazz to a 128-126 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans and a sixth straight win.

Nets duo struggle, Washington cold from floor

Taurean Prince was two of 11 from the field and two of nine from three-point range for six points in 29 minutes. His Nets teammate Garrett Temple did not fare much better, posting nine points on two of 13 shooting and one of eight from beyond the arc.

The Charlotte Hornets lost 115-104 to the Indiana Pacers and PJ Washington struggled. While Washington collected nine rebounds, he only made three of his 12 shots from the field, while he missed all five of his three-point attempts.

Trae with the fake

The Hawks might be struggling, but Trae Young continues to star in Atlanta…

Trae in slow motion. Absolutely INSANE pic.twitter.com/IbSJRpEucd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 7, 2020

Monday's results Philadelphia 76ers 120-113 Oklahoma City Thunder

Indiana Pacers 115-104 Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards 99-94 Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic 101-89 Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets 123-115 Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz 128-126 New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs 126-104 Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks 118-110 Chicago Bulls

Sacramento Kings 111-98 Golden State Warriors

Knicks at Lakers

The lowly New York Knicks (10-26) makes the trip to Staples Center on Tuesday. The Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers (29-7) will look to extend its winning streak to six games.

