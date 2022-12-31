Basketball

NBA: Zach LaVine puts up 43 as Bulls pound Pistons

Zach LaVine scored 18 of his season-high 43 points in the first quarter to lift the host Chicago Bulls to a 132-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Reuters
31 December, 2022 11:02 IST
31 December, 2022 11:02 IST
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey during the first half of an NBA basketball game.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Zach LaVine scored 18 of his season-high 43 points in the first quarter to lift the host Chicago Bulls to a 132-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Zach LaVine scored 18 of his season-high 43 points in the first quarter to lift the host Chicago Bulls to a 132-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

LaVine’s point total eclipsed his previous season high of 41, set in Chicago’s 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 4.

LaVine made 15 of 20 shots from the floor on Friday, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. He also sank all eight of his attempts from the free-throw line and dished out a team-high six assists.

Also Read
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest big night leads Bucks past Wolves

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points and Nikola Vucevic collected 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls, who have won five of their past six games overall and 12 straight against the Pistons dating back to 2019.

Rookie Jaden Ivey scored 22 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 and Alec Burks added 19 off the bench for the Pistons, who have dropped 14 of their past 18 games.

Detroit played without Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo on Friday. Hayes was handed a three-game suspension for his role in a scuffle involving the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, while Diallo was issued a one-game ban.

The Pistons’ Saddiq Bey drained a 3-pointer to forge a tie at 115-115 with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter before DeRozan sank two free throws and LaVine scored following a steal by Patrick Williams.

Also Read
NBA: Gary Trent Jr. guides Raptors past slumping Suns

Ivey sank a free throw to make it a one-possession game, but Alex Caruso hit a 3-pointer, LaVine completed a three-point plays and Vucevic drained a trey to effectively put the game away at 128-116 with 1:39 left.

LaVine made 6 of 8 shots from the floor and all five attempts from the free-throw line during the first quarter. Ayo Dosunmu made all three of his shots -- including a 3-pointer -- to help the Bulls seize a 33-25 lead at the end of the period.

The Pistons responded with a strong start to the second quarter, with Burks scoring his team’s first six points and Kevin Knox II adding five more during an 18-8 surge. The Bulls rebounded, however, and carried a 60-58 lead into halftime.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us