Basketball Basketball Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP honors The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award. AP NEW YORK 18 April, 2022 09:37 IST Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo's two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season. - AP AP NEW YORK 18 April, 2022 09:37 IST Nikola Jokic is a finalist to win a second straight NBA MVP award, along with two-time winner Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.The NBA unveiled the top-three finishers in voting for its individual awards Sunday, with the expected names in the running for the marquee award.READ | NBA Playoffs: Warriors rout Nuggets in Stephen Curry’s return; Jazz beat Mavericks while Sixers, T-Wolves win Jokic, the Denver Nuggets center, ended Antetokounmpo's two-year reign last season and was every bit as good this season. Embiid, hoping to join them in the MVP club, led the NBA in scoring.The winners of the awards will be announced during the postseason.The other finalists are:DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEARMikal Bridges (Phoenix), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Marcus Smart (Boston).COACH OF THE YEARTaylor Jenkins (Memphis), Erik Spoelstra (Miami), Monty Williams (Phoenix).MOST IMPROVED PLAYERDarius Garland (Cleveland), Ja Morant (Memphis), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio).ROOKIE OF THE YEARScottie Barnes (Toronto), Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Evan Mobley (Cleveland).SIXTH MAN OF THE YEARTyler Herro (Miami), Cam Johnson (Phoenix), Kevin Love (Cleveland). Read more stories on Basketball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :