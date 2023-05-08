Basketball

Jokic gets technical foul, tries to take ball from Suns owner Ishbia during Game 4

Jokic was trying to get the basketball quickly when he tried to take the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

AP
PHOENIX 08 May, 2023 17:37 IST
PHOENIX 08 May, 2023 17:37 IST
Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Jokic was trying to get the basketball quickly when he tried to take the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday after an altercation with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Late in the second quarter, Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who grabbed the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the basketball quickly — apparently so the Nuggets could start their offensive possession — when he tried to take the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

Jokic (15) reaches for the basketball after pushing off Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia (L) during the first half.

Jokic (15) reaches for the basketball after pushing off Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia (L) during the first half. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Jokic was unapologetic after the game, which the Suns won 129-124.

“The fan put the hand on me first,” Jokic said. “I thought the league was supposed to protect us. Maybe I am wrong. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn’t he?

Said Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “(Jokic) is going to get the ball and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be part of the game. Just give the ball up, man.”

There were a few minutes of confusion as officials sorted out the weird scene, and then Jokic was assessed a technical foul. The Suns made the ensuing free throw.

Suns star Devin Booker — who finished with 36 points and 12 assists — said he knew it was Ishbia in the middle of the fracas.

Also Read
NBA semifinal: Devin Booker, Kevin Durant pull Suns level with Nuggets

“He got us a point!” Booker said with a grin.

Ishbia told The Associated Press at halftime that he was “fine” and more worried about the game than the altercation. He was back in his usual seats in the second half. The tiff didn’t seem to bother Jokic either — the MVP runner-up finished with 53 points on 20-of-30 shooting.

Ishbia has only been the Suns’ owner for a few months, purchasing the team from the embattled Robert Sarver.

Game 5 is on Tuesday in Denver. The series is tied at two games each.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: NBA Playoffs first-round recap 2022-23

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us