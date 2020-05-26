More Sports Basketball Basketball Coronavirus: Ewing released from hospital and 'getting much better' Patrick Ewing's son revealed his iconic father is back at home on the mend just a few days after confirming he had tested positive for coronavirus. Peter Thompson 26 May, 2020 08:51 IST Patrick Ewing confirmed on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19. - Getty Images Peter Thompson 26 May, 2020 08:51 IST NBA icon Patrick Ewing has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well after contracting coronavirus.The 11-time All-Star revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating in hospital.Ewing's son, Patrick Ewing Jr, gave a positive update on the Georgetown coach and New York Knicks great's condition on Monday.He tweeted: "I want to thank all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us since his diagnosis.READ | Coronavirus: EuroLeague season cancelled, no 2019-20 champion "My father is now home and getting much better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines."I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones."Ewing won a national championship with Georgetown in 1984 and won gold medals with Team USA at the 1984 and 1992 Olympics.The former Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic center was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos