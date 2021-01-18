More Sports Basketball Basketball 76ers-Thunder called off as virus concerns still trouble NBA Due to contract tracing within the 76ers, the team didn't have the required eight players to proceed with the contest. Reuters 18 January, 2021 09:45 IST Next up for the Sixers is a two-game series at home vs. the Boston Celtics scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. - AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Reuters 18 January, 2021 09:45 IST Just hours before tipoff on Sunday, the NBA postponed a second game on the day’s schedule - the Philadelphia 76ers at the Oklahoma City Thunder - expanding the number of games the league has postponed to 15 in the first month of the season.“Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Thunder,” the league announced.ALSO READ | James Harden notches triple-double in Nets debutOn Friday, the NBA postponed both games in a two-game miniseries between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards that was scheduled for Sunday and Monday in D.C. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team did not have the league-required eight available players to play against Cleveland.Next up for the Sixers is a two-game series at home vs. the Boston Celtics scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. The Thunder are scheduled to travel to Denver for a matchup on Tuesday.The following is a list of the games that have been postponed:Jan. 19: Grizzlies vs. TimberwolvesJan. 18: Cavaliers vs. WizardsJan. 17: 76ers vs. Thunder, Cavaliers vs. WizardsJan. 16: Pacers vs. SunsJan. 15: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, Wizards vs. Pistons, Warriors vs. SunsJan. 13: Hawks vs. Suns, Jazz vs. Wizards, Magic vs. CelticsJan. 12: Celtics vs. BullsJan. 11: Pelicans-MavericksJan. 10: Heat vs. CelticsDec. 23: Thunder vs. Rockets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos